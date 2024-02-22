Yair Rodriguez: Closing Chapters And Chasing Glory

When the Octagon first made its way to Mexico in November of 2014, Yair Rodriguez was just a shade over 22 years old. He won his way through The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America tournament and earned his spot in the featured prelim on UFC 180. Rodriguez was shining bright that night, representing Chihuahua, Mexico, in style and becoming the featherweight winner of TUF LATAM.
Shy of a decade later, the landscape of Mexican mixed martial arts is nothing like it was in 2014. Sure, going back long before 2014 there were fighters of Mexican descent that had experienced significant success in the UFC. But Rodriguez, along with stars such as Irene Aldana, Brandon Moreno, and Alexa Grasso, completely changed the game for the trajectory of MMA on Mexican soil.
Moreno became the undisputed UFC flyweight champion in 2021 and again in 2023, Rodriguez won the interim UFC featherweight title in 2023, and Grasso won the flyweight title in 2023. Bringing combat sports glory to a country with such a rich fighting spirit has done nothing but motivate Rodriguez even more.
“Now that I have a small feeling of what it’s like to have the belt, it’s an impressive feeling. You can feel the weight of being the champion because it represents a lot, and it brings more people into your country. Mexico was on the map, but partially,” Rodriguez said. “Right after Alexa Grasso, Brandon Moreno, and I became champions in the UFC, more people started looking to Mexico. That’s why I think it’s not only really important for me, my family, my friends, and teammates, but all the people in Mexico.
“Right now, I’m just doing a little something for the sport and, of course, I think it’s helping the next generation of young athletes to get out of bad habits and want it more on their own and for their families. I think Mexico has a lot of potential and I’m pretty sure UFC will have more stars coming out of Mexico.”
Last September, UFC hosted the first ever Noche UFC, which took place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Mexican Independence Day. It was a massive success, so much so that UFC CEO Dana White decided that Noche UFC in 2024 would take place at The Sphere in an event which White believes will be state of the art. The UFC also is opening its latest Performance Institute in Mexico City this week, with hopes that it can be a center of growth for future MMA stars based in Mexico.
It's safe to say that Mexican MMA has crazy momentum right now, and it’s incredible for athletes such as Rodriguez to reflect on how far things have come since he made that walk at UFC 180.
“Obviously representing my people in Mexico is crazy, it’s amazing,” Rodriguez said. “Many people have been a crucial part of growing this sport here and we’re far from done.”
This weekend, UFC is back in Mexico City for the sixth time and is headlined by two marquee rematches. Brandon Moreno and Brandon Royval face off in the main event, while Rodriguez will fight Brian Ortega in a five round co-main event bout.
Rodriguez’s first fight with Ortega was shaping up to be a banger when Ortega hurt his shoulder getting out of Rodriguez’ armbar attempt. That victory propelled “El Pantera” to fight for the interim featherweight title versus Josh Emmett and eventually fight Alexander Volkanovski to unify the title.
Although Rodriguez came up short against Volkanovski, he used that loss as a lesson and he’s excited to work back to the title, starting this weekend.
“Regardless of what happens, I’m always looking forward; I’m never looking back only to see what I did wrong,” Rodriguez said. “Something that I did wrong was that I wasn’t listening to my corner during the fight. The championship mentality was there and will always be there, but I wasn’t listening, which led me to lose the fight.”
It’s been a totally different story for Ortega, as he hasn’t competed since suffering that injury against Rodriguez in July of 2022.
When the UFC approached Rodriguez with their sights set on running the two back, he was a little hesitant. He got to know Ortega and Ortega’s family well throughout the process of their first fight week, and he also feels like he won the first fight without much controversy.
“If I can be really honest with you,” Rodriguez said. “I didn’t want to face him again, but the UFC came up with this fight and I was like, ‘OK it looks like he’s asking for it.’ He probably feels like he needs to prove something to himself because I don’t have to prove nothing to myself.
“If he wants to come and try it again, then I’m OK with that. I will show again what I’m all about.”
Their bout in 2022 was a five-round main event, so having this co-main event at five rounds was important to Rodriguez. He believes that the UFC is making a point by raising the stakes and giving the winner the opportunity to solidify their spot as the next to fight for the belt.
At UFC 298, Ilia Topuria knocked out longtime featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, claiming the belt for Spain and Georgia. For the first time in a long time, the title didn’t belong to Volkanovski, and it has opened up a whole new world of opportunities for top contenders like Rodriguez, Ortega, Movsar Evloev and Max Holloway.
And if fighting Ortega and beating him again is what he has to do to get back to the title, that’s what Rodriguez plans to do. He wants the first crack at the Topuria and to shut down the era of “El Matador” before it even begins.
“I think Ilia Topuria looked good, I just don’t think he has the tools to beat me,” Rodriguez said. “[The] fighting game is about styles and I don’t think he has the style to fight me. That’s the perfect opportunity for me to become the champion, honestly.
“I’m 100% sure. Right after this weekend, winning over Brian Ortega will give me the opportunity to fight for the title. 100%.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Royval 2, live from Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
