Yair Rodriguez: Closing Chapters And Chasing Glory

“Right now, I’m just doing a little something for the sport and, of course, I think it’s helping the next generation of young athletes to get out of bad habits and want it more on their own and for their families. I think Mexico has a lot of potential and I’m pretty sure UFC will have more stars coming out of Mexico.”

Last September, UFC hosted the first ever Noche UFC, which took place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Mexican Independence Day. It was a massive success, so much so that UFC CEO Dana White decided that Noche UFC in 2024 would take place at The Sphere in an event which White believes will be state of the art. The UFC also is opening its latest Performance Institute in Mexico City this week, with hopes that it can be a center of growth for future MMA stars based in Mexico.

Preview Every Fight Happening In Mexico City

It's safe to say that Mexican MMA has crazy momentum right now, and it’s incredible for athletes such as Rodriguez to reflect on how far things have come since he made that walk at UFC 180.

“Obviously representing my people in Mexico is crazy, it’s amazing,” Rodriguez said. “Many people have been a crucial part of growing this sport here and we’re far from done.”

This weekend, UFC is back in Mexico City for the sixth time and is headlined by two marquee rematches. Brandon Moreno and Brandon Royval face off in the main event, while Rodriguez will fight Brian Ortega in a five round co-main event bout.