Yadong Song: "My Dream Is To Be Champion"

Song Yadong of China reacts after his knockout victory over Marlon Moraes of Brazil in their bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on March 12, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The early mindset of “Why not me?” helps explain how the now 24-year-old fighter has reached this point at such a young age, and how he’s been able to take everything that has transpired over the course of his career in stride thus far.

Song made his professional debut in May 2013, with the bout ending in a no contest due to an accidental groin strike. Two fights later, he defeated current UFC bantamweight Alatengheili, closing out his first year as a professional with a 2-0 record, all before celebrating his 16th birthday.

He’d fight three more times the following year, and then twice in 2015 before making six starts in 2016 and three more appearances in 2017 before getting a short notice call to compete in the Octagon. He was 19 years old and sported a 12-5 record (with one no contest), but confidently marched into the UFC cage and secured a first-round submission win over Bharat Khandare, earning a Performance of the Night bonus in the process.

You could see the elite upside in that first outing, but getting to this point — stationed at No. 10 in the deepest, most talent-rich division in the sport, facing a former interim title challenger in the main event of a stacked fight card — all before turning 25 would have been tough to predict, if you didn’t know about that “why not me?” mindset.

“I fought almost four times a year, so it makes me have a lot of experience,” Song said of those early years of his career. “I did everything — kickboxing, boxing, BJJ, Muay Thai; I went to Thailand and had some amateur Muay Thai fights — and everything has made me more experienced, growing fast. I think it has been very important for me now, and has helped me get into the Top 10 at a young age.”

But that mindset hasn’t shifted now that he’s competing on the biggest stage in the sport; the only thing that has changed is the goal.