Yadier del Valle | No Fear

Sure, current athletes are, broadly speaking, bigger, stronger and faster, and we’re more than a decade removed from a time where specialists were capable of thriving at the highest level of the sport, but it also feels like there has been a shift in the way the fighters working their way onto the roster carry themselves in a different way as well.

They know they belong and conduct themselves accordingly — not with the false bravado and loudness of someone performatively telling you they’re good when they’re really trying to convince themselves, but with the nonchalance of someone who never questioned for a moment that they could compete at this level.

“I’ve been really happy and full of joy this year,” began Yadier del Valle, one of those first-year fighters who just oozes comfort and a sense of belonging. “To be in this great company — I wanted to be here since I was a kid, and the fact that I’m here makes me really happy.