Yadier del Valle | Houston's Featherweight Problem

“It’s a beautiful thing and a beautiful feeling,” began del Valle, who worked alongside his father in the hotel during his early years in the city, and has now returned as an undefeated prospect competing at the highest level of the sport.

“It’s proof of a person overcoming. When I came into this country, when I came into this city, I got a social security number to allow me to work as soon as possible. We worked for a company that assigned us to be in locations, and myself and my dad were assigned to here. I was working in the laundry facility, so I was down in the basement making sure everything was clean up here, but never forgetting the sport.

“It was always hand-in-hand — training and working all the time, always with the dream in my head to be here, to be a fighter. To be able to have done this and to be able to come back here now, as a fighter, in the UFC — to be able to enjoy a room where I once worked is a beautiful thing and proof that (all the hard work) has paid off. It’s an awesome feeling to have.

“I just want to say that this hotel, their room is impeccable,” he added with a smile. “It’s clean, it’s beautiful; it’s amazing.”