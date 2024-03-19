Yan Xiaonan : ‘Everything Is A Challenge’

The bout is undoubtedly the biggest of Yan’s nearly seven years on the roster, but she does have the experience of a five-round fight camp after she headlined against Mackenzie Dern, a fight she won via majority decision. Although her upcoming fight has the highest possible stakes, she is not feeling overwhelmed about it.

“I think it's just a little more stressful,” she said. “I have more desire to win because this fight is very important. It's a title fight.”

Yan was long seen as a contender in the making, but back-to-back losses to Carla Esparza and Marina Rodriguez halted her momentum greatly. Her main event win over Dern gave her the taste of victory for the first time in nearly two years. She looked her best the next time out, and her first-round finish of Andrade earned her first performance bonus.