Xiaonan Yan Is Close To Making Her Dreams A Reality

Yan Xiaonan of China punches Mackenzie Dern in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

The fight is particularly crucial in terms of giving some order to the queue to fight champ Zhang Weili in the near future. Andrade – who bounces between strawweight and flyweight regularly – desperately wants another shot at Zhang, and she carries an extra sense of urgency heading into this fight after dropping a short-notice assignment to Erin Blanchfield in February.

Yan said after her losing skid, she leaned on her work ethic and fortified her trust in herself. That, paired with a focus on listening to her coaches throughout a fight, cemented her at the top of what is probably the deepest women’s division.

The 10 Most Anticipated UFC Fights This Month

Against Andrade, Yan feels like she is fighting someone with the same approach as her. The former champ holds the strawweight record for knockouts recorded at 115 pounds, but Yan believes in her footwork, her chin and technical proficiency to deliver an action-packed contest for 15 minutes.