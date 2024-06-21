Xiao Long: ‘I Am A Savage’

To get to this point, Xiao defeated Shohei Nose and Shuya Kamikubo in the quarterfinals and semifinals of Road To UFC. He won both by decision, one coming by split and one by majority. Despite securing his spot in the finals, Xiao doesn’t believe that he put his best foot forward in those fights and is eager to showcase more of his skillset during the UFC’s first event in The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“I think I didn't show one hundred percent of me in the previous two Road to UFC fights and I've been improving, so you guys will see on fight night,” Xiao said. “I will show you guys who I am, and I am the future of the UFC.”

Xiao has experience competing with a lot on the line, as he competed on Dana White’s Contender Series back in 2021. Unfortunately, he lost a three round unanimous decision to Cristian Quiñonez.