Xiao Long: ‘I Am A Savage’

Xiao Long has stayed true to a saying in his native China that says, “a good dish always comes late.” Since he competed in the Road To UFC semifinals last August, Xiao has dealt with an injury in his leg that postponed his bout in the finals in December. His matchup with ChangHo Lee was then rescheduled for a second time in February.
It has been a long time coming for Xiao to finish this chapter, but he knows that despite all the time away, he is more than ready.
“This fight was supposed to happen last year, but I got injured,” Xiao said. “The date has been delayed until now, but my camp has been well prepared, and I feel good in every aspect for this fight.”
To get to this point, Xiao defeated Shohei Nose and Shuya Kamikubo in the quarterfinals and semifinals of Road To UFC. He won both by decision, one coming by split and one by majority. Despite securing his spot in the finals, Xiao doesn’t believe that he put his best foot forward in those fights and is eager to showcase more of his skillset during the UFC’s first event in The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
“I think I didn't show one hundred percent of me in the previous two Road to UFC fights and I've been improving, so you guys will see on fight night,” Xiao said. “I will show you guys who I am, and I am the future of the UFC.”
Xiao has experience competing with a lot on the line, as he competed on Dana White’s Contender Series back in 2021. Unfortunately, he lost a three round unanimous decision to Cristian Quiñonez.
But since that appearance, he has gone 4-0 and has won 17 of his last 18 fights. He is eager to show off how different a fighter he is since that 2021 bout.
“I have improved so much since then in every aspect,” Xiao said. “I think I'm a totally different person compared with that guy that competed in 2010.”
And what is it that Xiao is hoping to show the UFC fanbase on Saturday night?
“I'm a savage,” Xiao said. “I love being hit. If you hit me, I'm going to do more damage on you. So that's who I am. I will show you guys what I’m made of.”
His opponent, Lee, earned both of his Road To UFC wins by stoppage. His quarterfinal win coming in the first round and his semifinal win coming in the third round. He has earned five of nine wins by knockout, with one of them coming by submission, and is on a three-fight winning streak.
Yet Xiao believes the power and success that Lee brings into the matchup is no match for him.
“I am not impressed with my opponent,” Xiao said. “Let's just go and fight. It's going to be exciting fight.”
Xiao believes the advantages that he is bringing into the fight are his takedown defense, in addition to his striking. He has four wins by knockout and nine by submission. But the biggest advantage he is bringing to the bout is his mental toughness, stating if someone wants to stand and trade with him, it’s going to turn out bad for them.
A win over Lee would make Xiao the season 2 bantamweight winner of Road To UFC, which would secure him a UFC contract. Like many fighters, making it to the highest stage is the ultimate goal, and that’s no different for Xiao.
“I think getting signed by UFC is just the beginning of my career.”
