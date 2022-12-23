 Skip to main content
Wyoming Football’s Favorite Fighters | UFC Fight Pass

With UFC FIGHT PASS Banners In The Building For The Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl, It’s Time To Find Out Who The Wyoming Cowboys Root For The Hardest
By Walker Van Wey • Dec. 23, 2022

Wyatt Wieland – Sean O’Malley

Sean O'Malley | Greatest Hits
I’ve been really into UFC the past couple of years and my favorite fighter to watch right now is Sugar Sean. He brings a different excitement and energy to all of his fights that make him fun to watch. I also think it’s pretty cool he signed with the Nelk Boys and Happy Dad.

Zach Watts – Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett of England reacts after defeating Jared Gordon in a lightweight fight during the UFC 282 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 10, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

I love how confident he is and how he doesn’t care about his diet after he fights. I love his charisma. Same goes for Meatball Molly!

Colin O’Brien – Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's Greatest Hits
As soon as he started becoming a little more mainstream, I just loved watching him fight, talk trash, and just embrace being a fighter. He’s also Irish and so am I, so I loved how that was a big part of him and how he carried that into the ring every time he fought. Overall, I think he is just a funny, relatable guy who always seems to put up a good fight, win or lose.

Cole Godbout – Georges St-Pierre

Georges St-Pierre of Canada celebrates after defeating Michael Bisping of England in their UFC middleweight championship bout during the UFC 217 event inside Madison Square Garden on November 4, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

When I was first watching UFC with my dad, that’s who was dominating the sport. My dad and I were just in awe of how dominant he was. Also, he got introduced to martial arts for the same reason I got introduced to wrestling, to protect ourselves from bullies.

Gunner Gentry – Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker of Australia reacts after the conclusion of his middleweight bout against Jared Cannonier during the UFC 254 event on October 25, 2020 on UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

I would say that my favorite fighter at the moment would be Robert Whittaker because of his great striking, as well as his knockout ability. Also, the style and energy that he brings to the UFC is unmatched. I always enjoy watching him put dudes to sleep on the mat.

Easton Gibbs – Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier | Top Finishes
My favorite fighter would have to be Dustin Poirier because of the pace he fights with, pushing his opponents. I also enjoy the passion he seems to fight with.

Ryan Marquez – Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett | Best Moments
He’s my favorite fighter because of the energy and personality he brings to the sport as a whole. He’s not here to bring some act or character he plays; he’s just going to be who he is, not care what anyone thinks about it and he’ll beat your ass while doing it.

Wyett Ekeler – Max Holloway

Max Holloway taunts Calvin Kattar in a featherweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event

He’s a very diverse fighter, he also has great accuracy and sets up his strikes really good.

