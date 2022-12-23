Wyoming Football’s Favorite Fighters | UFC Fight Pass

Athletes
UFC Fight Pass
With UFC FIGHT PASS Banners In The Building For The Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl, It’s Time To Find Out Who The Wyoming Cowboys Root For The Hardest
Sean O'Malley | Greatest Hits
I’ve been really into UFC the past couple of years and my favorite fighter to watch right now is Sugar Sean. He brings a different excitement and energy to all of his fights that make him fun to watch. I also think it’s pretty cool he signed with the Nelk Boys and Happy Dad.
Zach Watts – Paddy Pimblett
I love how confident he is and how he doesn’t care about his diet after he fights. I love his charisma. Same goes for Meatball Molly!
Colin O’Brien – Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor's Greatest Hits
As soon as he started becoming a little more mainstream, I just loved watching him fight, talk trash, and just embrace being a fighter. He’s also Irish and so am I, so I loved how that was a big part of him and how he carried that into the ring every time he fought. Overall, I think he is just a funny, relatable guy who always seems to put up a good fight, win or lose.
Cole Godbout – Georges St-Pierre
When I was first watching UFC with my dad, that’s who was dominating the sport. My dad and I were just in awe of how dominant he was. Also, he got introduced to martial arts for the same reason I got introduced to wrestling, to protect ourselves from bullies.
Gunner Gentry – Robert Whittaker
I would say that my favorite fighter at the moment would be Robert Whittaker because of his great striking, as well as his knockout ability. Also, the style and energy that he brings to the UFC is unmatched. I always enjoy watching him put dudes to sleep on the mat.
Easton Gibbs – Dustin Poirier
Dustin Poirier | Top Finishes
My favorite fighter would have to be Dustin Poirier because of the pace he fights with, pushing his opponents. I also enjoy the passion he seems to fight with.
Ryan Marquez – Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett | Best Moments
He’s my favorite fighter because of the energy and personality he brings to the sport as a whole. He’s not here to bring some act or character he plays; he’s just going to be who he is, not care what anyone thinks about it and he’ll beat your ass while doing it.
Wyett Ekeler – Max Holloway
He’s a very diverse fighter, he also has great accuracy and sets up his strikes really good.
