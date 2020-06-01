WXC Putting Itself On The Map Within UFC

Justin Jaynes spent 2018 and 2019 going 3-0 in WXC with three stoppages. With an overall record of 15-4, Jaynes put away 22-8 UFC veteran Frank Camacho in 41 seconds. Fueled by a Dana White speech, Jaynes went out and changed his life.

“I’m sick of living paycheck to paycheck,” Jaynes said. “I make $25,000 a year and I’m sick of this s***. I’m going out there and whether I get knocked out or knock him out I’m going to throw as hard as I can and I’m going to sit in the pocket until my gas tank is on zero.”

It was the most fun Jaynes has ever had in his life. He has now accomplished everything he’s ever set out to do. With a welcome re-evaluation of goals in front of him, Jaynes is already back in the gym with a smile on his face ready for more.

Williams and Jaynes are both known for their well-rounded skillsets. Stoppages well exceed decisions, so the fights are always exciting. Now that they’re in the UFC it might just get better.

“If you lose in the regional circuit your career is over,” Jaynes said. “I’ve gone in and demonstrated my skillset, but I couldn’t let my hands go. I couldn’t let my kicks go because it’s always in the back of my head. I’m not saying I’m not out there fighting to win because I am, but there’s a little bit of me fighting not to lose.”