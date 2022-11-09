Wrestling Is Worth Every Bump And Bruise For Augustine | UFC Fight Pass

“When I tore my knee the first time I kind of took a step back with all the sports I was involved in,” Augustine said. “With football, wrestling and MMA it was a lot of pressure. I knew I needed to be less impactful, and I ultimately knew I loved wrestling, so I decided to just stick with wrestling.”

Augustine remembers how much he enjoyed the other sports, but has enjoyed a life of less body trauma quite a bit. He may have had to leave MMA behind at 16 years old after five years of training, but fighters like Nate Diaz, Cowboy Cerrone and others have made enjoying the sport from afar almost as fun as being in the thick of the action.

The way athletes bounce back and roll with injuries is definitely unique to every athlete, but Augustine has thrived in the unpredictability of the life he and almost half the field deals with, and there’s little he would change.

“I don’t think I’ll ever be at 100%, but some days I’m at 95% and I feel good,” Augustine said. “Then other days I’m in pain and I’m at 80%, 70%, but I always do my recovery and make sure my knees aren’t hurting. I stretch all the time and do as much as I can to not have as many bad days.”

