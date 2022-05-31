“The Wrestling Room” Sees High Ceiling For Bo Nickal | UFC Fight Pass

To set the stage further, The Wrestling Room Facebook page may not have the same ring to fight fans as the owner of a major MMA media outlet, but with 24,000 active group members and enough of a reputation to get into heated, notable beefs with everybody from wrestlers to parents of wrestlers to entire fanbases, the mark Mineo has left on the sport surpasses the connotation of “a Facebook group.”

“I first got involved in forums again just sort of as an administrator,” Mineo said. “Then, just two years ago, I decided to just do my own thing and start up a twitter account based on wrestling media, and then I started my own forum on wrestling media. Over that two-year span, I’ve gotten approached by several other outlets and I didn’t really want to make the jump to join another platform; I wanted to build something myself.”

Mineo’s connections have given his word plenty of validity, and he’s now a frequent name sourced when it comes to insider information, and an equally frequent name to take information to for dissemination.

If The Wrestling Room hasn’t heard of you, you likely don’t matter yet in wrestling.

As much as Mineo is known for the lowdown on NCAA dirt, he’s just as known for arguments and debates.

You would think arguments like “MMA vs Boxing” or “MMA vs Wrestling” wouldn’t even get him up in the morning these days, but conversations like that are actually still some of his favorite.

“I have a pretty good baseline knowledge and a good understanding of the MMA rankings of the guys at each weight, the weight classes, who’s coming in and who’s sort of at the end of their career,” Mineo explained. “I remember when there was a clashing with boxing and MMA fans and what’s better and who would win and all that.”

Mineo explains that as contentious as the MMA and boxing communities used to get, the same has rarely ever been said between MMA and wrestling fanbases.