Wrestling & YouTube: Cayden Henschel's Double Life

Now in his second year at UW Parkside, Henschel is still one of the few YouTubers strictly focusing on collegiate wrestling content. Sure, Roman Bravo-Young and Jesse Vasquez, among others, have started channels of their own, but Henschel has been the most consistent content creating wrestler for over five years now.

“It started off slow, like anything, and I’d always get looks being at meets holding a camera and talking into it and whatnot, but honestly, I didn’t even care,” Henschel said. “I love doing it. Eventually a lot of regional teams took notice, and they want to be a part of it. Everywhere I go, it’s like someone has seen the vids. It’s kind of cool to make a connection with people.”

Receiving looks from coaches, parents, teammates and other wrestlers has always been the norm for Henschel, and it was almost expected going into it. Wrestling mats in the Midwest are a long way from the bright lights of LA.

It may be an individual sport but it has never been much of an individualistic sport.