Work Still To Be Done For Darren Stewart

At this point in 2020, nothing would be too shocking, and while Stewart has been catching a groove as of late, winning three of his last four, he doesn’t see himself to be a finished product just yet.

“No, I don’t think so,” said the London native. “There’s a lot more work to do, to be honest, and during a time like this, for me it’s all about performing and getting my money. Not winning not losing, not bothering about records or careers, just fight and get my money.”

Sometimes that’s the best way to go about your business; just put your head down, go to work and get paid. In the COVID-19 era, that’s been the key to success for a host of fighters who are taking advantage of the opportunities presented by the UFC during a time when no one knows what’s going to happen next in terms of the health crisis. What fighters like Stewart do know, though, is that if they want to fight, they’ll get a fight.

And Stewart wants to fight, with his bout against Holland, who he describes as “cool and a good fighter,” his third of the year. Three fights a year has been the norm for the 29-year-old for a long time, with 2019 being the first time since his first year in the pros that he didn’t compete at least three times. That work ethic is important for his kids – and other young people around the globe – to see, but what they really should be paying attention to is Stewart’s resilience and ability to bounce back from an 0-3, 1 NC start to his UFC career.