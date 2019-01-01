Woodley vs Lawler 2 Set To Headline Minneapolis

Tyron Woodley and Robbie Lawler will meet again on June 29, as they face off in the main event of UFC Fight Night on ESPN at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
By Thomas Gerbasi
• Apr. 12, 2019
Nearly three years after their first meeting in 2016, former welterweight world champions Tyron Woodley and Robbie Lawler will meet again on June 29, as they face off in the main event of UFC Fight Night on ESPN at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Social Post
Tickets for UFC Fight Night, which airs live on ESPN, go on sale on May 3.
At UFC 201 on July 30, 2016, Woodley shocked the MMA world when he knocked out Lawler to win the UFC welterweight title. "The Chosen One" went on to successfully defend his crown four times before losing it to Kamaru Usman earlier this year. Now Woodley will look to get back on the path to regaining his title when he battles the hard-hitting Lawler, a veteran also hoping that by evening the score with Woodley, he will get one step closer to another shot at the 170-pound belt.
Stay tuned to UFC.com for more fight announcements.