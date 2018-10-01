Woodley Embracing The Chaos

“My goal this year is to do three major films,” he said. “I talked to my agent and I’m definitely gonna be doing a lot more films, so I’m pumped about that. I’ve got an album coming out March 4 called ‘Chaos Theory,’ and I’ve already got my second album complete. I’ll have three projects out musically in 2019 and hopefully three big films and I’m looking to get a lead in a film as well.”

Yes, three music projects and three films, along with his continuing roles as champion, husband and father.

“This window’s only gonna be open for a short period of time, so while it’s open, I’m running through every single door I can because I’m the champ,” he said, and hey, if he can pull it off, more power to him. But there’s a hungry contender in Usman waiting for his shot to take the crown, and if he can’t do it, there’s a line of welterweights right behind him eager to step into the fray against “The Chosen One.” But don’t mistake the 36-year-old’s busy schedule for a lack of focus or a crack in his foundation. He still knows what’s paying the bills right now, and as B.B. King famously sang, he’s paying the cost to be the boss.

“I have no shame in saying that the toughest competition is behind me,” Woodley said. “That doesn’t mean I think these guys are walks in the park. It’s just now my toughest opponent is myself. It’s not just going out there and beating guys; it’s destroying them. It’s really separating myself. I want it to be Tyron Woodley, the greatest welterweight of all-time and everybody else. Now that’s my competition, to not let these young kids get a name off me.”