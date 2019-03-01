Wood: "Surreal To Be On London Card"

UFC: Once you get past weigh-ins, what are your emotions going to be like walking to the Octagon in the O2 Arena?

NW: I’m just going to be buzzing. There’s a lot of pressure being in London, having my friends and family watching, but as I always say to everyone, I always rise to the occasion, and I like pressure. Pressure makes diamonds, and honestly, I really can’t wait for it, so the quicker the weigh-ins get done, the quicker I can get in there and fight and showcase my skills.

UFC: Is fighting in your hometown or close to home harder or easier?

NW: I’ve been on UK shows before, having to sell tickets and stuff. That can be a bit of a burden, but right now, with the UFC, the problem was getting the tickets. They sold out instantly, and I’ve got friends and family now that still can’t get them. I haven’t really had to stress too much about that side of things, but yeah, I prefer it. I prefer not having to travel. One, I save money on spending on flats on stuff as well for my cornermen. So yeah, everything about being as close to home for me is better

UFC: Thinking about your opponent, he’s coming in on a 4-fight winning streak. What do you think of him?

NW: Obviously, he’s a very talented fighter. As you say, he’s on a 4-fight win streak, and if I’m honest, the opponents for me are irrelevant. Without sounding disrespectful to him, I can’t see him beating me in any areas but that’s not just him. Even, I’m looking at the top-10 in the division, and there are some great fighters in there, but I’m confident that I can beat any one of them any day.

UFC: How have you seen yourself grow in the nine months since making your UFC debut?

NW: Well, I’d like to think that I’m doing all the right things, and my social media followers has gone right up, and I’d like to think that the UFC are happy with my performance and how everything is going, so I’m pretty confident that now, obviously, being on the main card, that just shows that everything I’m doing is the right thing.

UFC: How does it feel to fight on the main card in London?

NW: It felt amazing because I’d seen a lot of people guessing where the card is, and I was quite low, and the only thing for me is I just kept thinking, ‘Oh, I want that O2 Arena to be filled out.’ So to be on the main card, I’m coming out second, that arena is going to be filled up, that for me was just, it was just reassurance knowing that this is my dream come true.

Zac Pacleb is a writer and producer for UFC.com. You can follow him on Twitter @ZacPacleb.