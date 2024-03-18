Women’s Flyweight Division Takes Center Stage To Close Out March

Ribas is coming off one of her most impressive finishes, as she picked up a TKO win over Luana Pinheiro in November 2023, which earned her a Performance of the Night bonus. Her last flyweight contest came against Maycee Barber, in which she suffered a TKO loss, but she has a win over Viviane Araújo to her name.

On the other hand, Namajunas is looking for her first win since she bested Zhang Weili in their title fight rematch at UFC 268 via split decision. Since then, she lost her belt to Carla Esparza in an infamously low-volume performance before dropping the bout to Fiorot in September 2023.

While the winner of the bout won’t catapult themselves into title contention with a win, it is a big step toward a Top 5 matchup the next time out for both women.