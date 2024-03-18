 Skip to main content
Amanda Ribas, Rose Namajunas, Manon Fiorot and Erin Blanchfield Have A Chance To Stamp Their Claim On A Title Shot
Athletes

Women’s Flyweight Division Takes Center Stage To Close Out March

Two Huge Matchups At 125 Could Help Shape The Title Picture Before Alexa Grasso And Valentina Shevchenko Square Off For A Third Time
By Zac Pacleb, on X @ZacPacleb • Mar. 18, 2024

As champion Alexa Grasso and former champion Valentina Shevchenko prepare to coach opposite each other on the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter, therefore setting up their championship trilogy bout sometime later this year, the women’s flyweight division will feature in a pair of main events to conclude the month of March.

First comes former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas facing Brazilian grappling ace Amanda Ribas on March 23. That bout is followed with a headliner between French kickboxing savant Manon Fiorot and the prodigious grappler from New Jersey, Erin Blanchfield, on March 30 in Atlantic City.

Order The Epic UFC 300 Event

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Namajunas was up against it in her flyweight debut when she faced Fiorot in Paris and injured her finger early in the fight, eventually leading to a decision loss. However, “Thug Rose” is always going to live near the title picture, and a main event against Ribas is just the bout she needs to get some traction at 125 pounds. Ribas has also dabbled in both strawweight and flyweight, so the size between the two should run more or less even.

Amanda Ribas of Brazil kicks Luana Pinheiro of Brazil in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Amanda Ribas of Brazil kicks Luana Pinheiro of Brazil in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Ribas is coming off one of her most impressive finishes, as she picked up a TKO win over Luana Pinheiro in November 2023, which earned her a Performance of the Night bonus. Her last flyweight contest came against Maycee Barber, in which she suffered a TKO loss, but she has a win over Viviane Araújo to her name.

On the other hand, Namajunas is looking for her first win since she bested Zhang Weili in their title fight rematch at UFC 268 via split decision. Since then, she lost her belt to Carla Esparza in an infamously low-volume performance before dropping the bout to Fiorot in September 2023. 

WATCH: Catching Up With Kayla Harrison | UFC 300

While the winner of the bout won’t catapult themselves into title contention with a win, it is a big step toward a Top 5 matchup the next time out for both women. 

Manon Fiorot of France punches Rose Namajunas in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at The Accor Arena on September 02, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Manon Fiorot of France punches Rose Namajunas in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at The Accor Arena on September 02, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Meanwhile, Fiorot and Blanchfield have made plenty of headway toward challenging for the flyweight title since joining the roster in January and September 2021, respectively. Both have gone 6-0 in the Octagon, with each posting their fair share of impressive performances.

Fiorot scored two consecutive TKO wins over Victoria Leonardo and Tabatha Ricci before outworking Mayra Bueno Silva, Jennifer Maia, Katlyn Chookagian and Namajunas to decision wins. Along the way, she showed sharp karate-based striking as well as strong offensive and defensive grappling.

New Jersey’s Blanchfield, at just 24 years old, has fought with the kind of patience and composure that testifies to her “Cold Blooded” moniker.

Erin Blanchfield punches Taila Santos of Brazil in a flyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Singapore Indoor Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Singapore. (Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/Zuffa LLC)
Erin Blanchfield punches Taila Santos of Brazil in a flyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Singapore Indoor Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Singapore. (Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/Zuffa LLC)

After securing a couple of decision wins, Blanchfield ripped off three submission wins over JJ Aldrich, Molly McCann and, most impressively, Jéssica Andrade in a performance bonus-worthy fight. She then outhustled Taila Santos to a decision win and cemented her place as a true title contender. 

Fighting in Blanchfield’s home state, the two will clash in a fight dripping with title implications with the winner likely in pole position to challenge whoever comes away with the belt later this year. 

These fights follow Maycee Barber's contender-making win over Katlyn Cerminara at UFC 299 as well. The women’s flyweight division has never been more charged with exciting and intriguing contenders, which matches with the fascinating rivalry playing out between Grasso and Shevchenko. 

Joanna Jedrzejczyk of Poland is awarded the belt after her unanimous decision victory in their women's strawweight championship bout against Karolina Kowalkiewicz of Poland during the UFC 205 event at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Announcements

Joanna Jędrzejczyk Named To UFC Hall Of Fame Class Of…

Former Strawweight Champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk Enters UFC Hall Of Fame

More
Alexa Grasso Talks Being TUF Coach For New Season
The Ultimate Fighter

Alexa Grasso Talks Being TUF Coach For New Season

Women's Flyweight Champion Alexa Grasso Joins The Weigh-Ins Show To Discuss The Announcement She'll Be Coaching On The Newest Season Of The Ultimate Fighter

Watch the Video
Athletes

Jamahal Hill Talks UFC 300 Main Event

Light Heavyweight Jamahal Hill Speaks With UFC.com About His Upcoming Light Heavyweight Title Bout Against Alex Pereira In The Main Event Of UFC 300

Watch the Video