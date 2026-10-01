Women's Flyweight Division In The Spotlight

As the flyweight title goes up for grabs in Salt Lake City, the division’s title picture has started to come into shape this autumn for whoever comes out victorious between Natalia Silva and Wang Cong. The general consensus is that Valentina Shevchenko will return from injury and immediately get a shot to regain her title, but the fight game is all about timing, and the top contenders at 125 pounds are chomping at the bit to get their championship call.
The run started in September when former champion Alexa Grasso maintained her great form as she followed her stunning knockout win over Maycee Barber earlier this year with an impressive win over former title challenger Manon Fiorot. The competitive bout took place at Noche UFC in Glendale, and Grasso delivered the partisan crowd plenty of moments to cheer for as she beat Fiorot on the scorecards.
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The next week in Los Angeles, Casey O’Neill continued her spectacular comeback campaign as she locked up a beautiful submission on Eduarda Moura at Crypto.com UFC 331. The Scotland-born Aussie found herself stuck on the bottom after slipping on an early kick and had to escape a threatening choke attempt from the Brazilian, but moments later, O’Neill quite literally flipped things on their head as she elevated Moura into the air and swung her hips around to secure the arm bar. The stoppage was O’Neill’s second of the year and a reminder of why she was such a hot prospect a few years ago.
Between the two, Grasso is more likely to get a shot at gold than O’Neill, but “King” isn’t far off the pace. Granted, it depends on who takes the belt home on October 3. One of Silva’s eight wins in the Octagon came over Grasso in 2025, and if she looks as she has throughout her run in the promotion and comes away victorious, Grasso might be in slight limbo.
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Of course, Wang has plenty to say about that as she looks to become the second woman from China to capture a UFC title. Since joining the roster in 2024, she is 5-1 and also holds a win over Shevchenko in their kickboxing and Muay Thai days, so that history makes for a fascinating potential storyline.
The clouds around the title queue will mostly dissipate on October 17 as top contender Erin Blanchfield returns to face Jasmine Jasudavicius at UFC Fight Night: Malott vs Buckley in Edmonton. The two were initially booked to fight in Philadelphia before an injury forced the tie into the fall. For the 27-year-old Blanchfield, the bout serves as a chance to make her case as the No. 1 contender as she looks to follow up last year’s submission win over Tracy Cortez. The bout also provides an opportunity for Jasudavicius to break into the championship picture in earnest after her decision win over Karine Silva earlier this year. Since joining the promotion in 2022, Jasudavicius is 9-3 with wins over Jéssica Andrade, Mayra Bueno Silva and Blanchfield’s teammate Fatima Kline, although she did lose to Natalia Silva by decision in her second UFC bout. Regardless, the 37-year-old Canadian can do well for herself in her home country in a couple of weeks’ time.
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Flyweight has been and remains the most competitive of the women’s divisions at present, and the next few weeks should provide even more evidence to the point when a new champion is crowned.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 332: Silva vs Wang, live from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 3, 2026. Early Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 6pm ET/3pm PT and Main Card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.