Women's Flyweight Division In The Spotlight

The run started in September when former champion Alexa Grasso maintained her great form as she followed her stunning knockout win over Maycee Barber earlier this year with an impressive win over former title challenger Manon Fiorot. The competitive bout took place at Noche UFC in Glendale, and Grasso delivered the partisan crowd plenty of moments to cheer for as she beat Fiorot on the scorecards.

Watch Every UFC Event On Paramount+

The next week in Los Angeles, Casey O’Neill continued her spectacular comeback campaign as she locked up a beautiful submission on Eduarda Moura at Crypto.com UFC 331. The Scotland-born Aussie found herself stuck on the bottom after slipping on an early kick and had to escape a threatening choke attempt from the Brazilian, but moments later, O’Neill quite literally flipped things on their head as she elevated Moura into the air and swung her hips around to secure the arm bar. The stoppage was O’Neill’s second of the year and a reminder of why she was such a hot prospect a few years ago.