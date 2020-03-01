Where We Stand: Women's Flyweight Division

In The Mix:

Lauren Murphy, Andrea Lee, Maycee Barber

Outlook: Heading into 2020, the buzz around Maycee Barber was nearly inescapable. To that point, she was undefeated, confident and able to back it up once she got into the Octagon. Then, as mentioned before, she suffered a torn ACL in her first career loss, knocking her out until at least the fall. Meanwhile, Lauren Murphy is coming off a pair of solid wins over Andrea Lee and Mara Romero Borella. The 36-year-old is 3-1 since moving down to flyweight and has the kind of toughness in a fight that makes life miserable for her opponent. Lee, on the other hand, seemed in a groove, winning her first three UFC bouts. After losing a close split decision to Joanne Calderwood, she fell in a razor-close split decision to Lauren Murphy. Even so, Lee continues to improve and seems just around the corner from threatening the top of the division.

