The Women’s Flyweight Division | 2026 Preview

Outlook for 2026: Shevchenko started 2026 defeating Manon Fiorot in a gritty but mostly controlled affair in which she out-struck the French kickboxing ace while also handling her physically. “The Beast” wasn’t ever really able to get out on the front foot, and ultimately, her name was added to Shevchenko’s rubies along her UFC belt.

Then came what was tabbed as a “superfight” against strawweight champion Zhang Weili in New York City. Instead, it was a masterclass for Shevchenko. Not once was the incumbent in any sort of danger, and “Magnum” grew more frustrated with each passing round. At this point, Shevchekno’s greatness is well-acknowledged but also perhaps underrated due to how simply and clinically she is defeating her foes. She finds a path to victory and sticks to it without overextending herself, which is perhaps why she hasn’t earned a stoppage win since 2021, but to reiterate the point: she hasn’t had to do it. Nearly every win since then has been a clear-cut affair.

Her next challengers could come from the next generation of flyweights. The fleet-of-foot Natalia Silva is probably in pole position after she added Alexa Grasso to her list of wins, which already included Andrade and Jasmine Jasudavicius. The 28-year-old’s athleticism and creativity on the feet could perhaps give the 37-year-old champion a problem, and Silva will try to stamp that claim when she faces former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas at UFC 324. To that point, Namajunas is an intriguing contender as well. She found her footing in the division in 2024 when she went 2-1 with main event wins over Tracy Cortez and Amanda Ribas before stumbling in a close affair against Erin Blanchfield, but in 2025, she bounced back with a steady decision win over Miranda Maverick in Atlanta. The prospect of Shevchenko facing another former champion and one whom she respects greatly is an appealing narrative, so if “Thug Rose” can get her hand raised in Las Vegas, she could have an opportunity to become the second woman to secure belts in multiple divisions.