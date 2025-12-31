The Women’s Flyweight Division | 2026 Preview

In 2025, Valentina Shevchenko quite simply continued her dominant reign over the flyweight division almost as if her saga with Alexa Grasso never happened.
The two-time champion handily defeated a pair of game challengers, ones who were thought to provide real adversity to her, but instead, both fights became showcases for “Bullet.”
And so, yet another year approaches where Jon Anik’s question following her 2021 win over Jéssica Andrade ring true:
“Does anyone have anything for her at 125?”
2025 UFC.COM AWARDS: The Newcomers | The Submissions | The Knockouts | The Fighters | The Fights
Title Picture
Champion: Valentina Shevchenko
Contenders: Natalia Silva, Erin Blanchfield, Rose Namajunas,
Ones to Watch: Maycee Barber, Manon Fiorot, Tracy Cortez, Jasmine Jasudavicius
Outlook for 2026: Shevchenko started 2026 defeating Manon Fiorot in a gritty but mostly controlled affair in which she out-struck the French kickboxing ace while also handling her physically. “The Beast” wasn’t ever really able to get out on the front foot, and ultimately, her name was added to Shevchenko’s rubies along her UFC belt.
Then came what was tabbed as a “superfight” against strawweight champion Zhang Weili in New York City. Instead, it was a masterclass for Shevchenko. Not once was the incumbent in any sort of danger, and “Magnum” grew more frustrated with each passing round. At this point, Shevchekno’s greatness is well-acknowledged but also perhaps underrated due to how simply and clinically she is defeating her foes. She finds a path to victory and sticks to it without overextending herself, which is perhaps why she hasn’t earned a stoppage win since 2021, but to reiterate the point: she hasn’t had to do it. Nearly every win since then has been a clear-cut affair.
FOLLOW @UFCNEWS: On Facebook | On Instagram | On X | On Threads
Her next challengers could come from the next generation of flyweights. The fleet-of-foot Natalia Silva is probably in pole position after she added Alexa Grasso to her list of wins, which already included Andrade and Jasmine Jasudavicius. The 28-year-old’s athleticism and creativity on the feet could perhaps give the 37-year-old champion a problem, and Silva will try to stamp that claim when she faces former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas at UFC 324. To that point, Namajunas is an intriguing contender as well. She found her footing in the division in 2024 when she went 2-1 with main event wins over Tracy Cortez and Amanda Ribas before stumbling in a close affair against Erin Blanchfield, but in 2025, she bounced back with a steady decision win over Miranda Maverick in Atlanta. The prospect of Shevchenko facing another former champion and one whom she respects greatly is an appealing narrative, so if “Thug Rose” can get her hand raised in Las Vegas, she could have an opportunity to become the second woman to secure belts in multiple divisions.
Blanchfield is right in the thick of things too. The 26-year-old prodigious talent was limited to one fight in 2025 when her main event with Maycee Barber was scrapped at the literal last moment, but she made the most of her chance and submitted Cortez at in the second round at UFC 322. “Cold Blooded” has impressed since joining the roster as a 22-year-old in September 2021, picking up wins over Andrade, Taila Santos, Molly McCann and Namajunas on her way to a 9-1 record in the Octagon. Depending on how things shake out, she might need to snag another victory to cement her claim on a title shot.
That fight could come in a rematch with Fiorot, who beat Blanchfield on the scorecards in their March 2024 main event. “The Beast” responded well to her loss to Shevchenko, starching Jasudavicius in the first round in Vancouver and reminding everyone of her quality in the weight class. Maycee Barber was able to quiet the critics with a victory over Karine Silva at UFC 323, her first fight since March 2024 after dealing with a bevy of health issues. “The Future” is on a seven-fight winning streak, and if she can regain some of the momentum she lost, she could find herself in the title picture in the second half of 2026 as well.
2026 DIVISION PREVIEWS: Flyweight | Featherweight | Lightweight | Welterweight
On the other hand, Cortez and Jasudavicius will have to find their ways back into the winner’s circle, but they are both considered two of the more intriguing talents in the weight class, so if they can string together consecutive wins in 2026, they might set themselves up for a title run in 2027.
Other Names to Track: Karine Silva, Miranda Maverick