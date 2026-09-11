WOMEN'S FLYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP LEADS SHOWCASE OF RISING STARS IN UFC RETURN TO SALT LAKE CITY

UFC 332: SILVA vs WANG tickets are available now at tickets are available now at seatgeek.com . Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person.

No. 1 ranked Silva (20-5-1, fighting out of Pingo D’Agua, Minas Gerais, Brazil) plans to make a statement in her first UFC main event. A top prospect since joining the UFC in 2022, Silva has proven that she can compete with the best in victories over former champions Rose Namajunas, Alexa Grasso and Jessica Andrade. She now aims to secure her biggest win yet and raise undisputed UFC gold.

Wang (10-1, fighting out of Liaoning Province, China) steps into her title opportunity with intentions of delivering a highlight-reel performance. A renowned striker, she burst onto the UFC scene with a one-minute knockout of Victoria Leonardo, the second-fastest in UFC women’s flyweight history. Currently riding a four-fight win streak, including her most recent victory over Tracy Cortez, Wang now looks to add Silva to her resume and capture the title.

Figueiredo (25-7-1, fighting out of Soure, Pará, Brazil) aims to put his world championship pedigree on display once again. Considered one of the greatest flyweights of all time, he moved up to bantamweight in 2023 and immediately earned notable wins over Rob Font, Cody Garbrandt and Marlon Vera. He now seeks to halt the momentum of Talbott and turn his attention back towards the top of the division.

Streaking Talbott (11-1, fighting out of Reno, Nev.) makes his first Octagon appearance of 2026. A top prospect since being signed from Dana White’s Contender Series season 7, Talbott has shown off his skills in wins over Henry Cejudo, Felipe Lima and Cameron Saaiman. He now looks to take out another former champion and break into the Top 10 of the division.