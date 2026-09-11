WOMEN'S FLYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP LEADS SHOWCASE OF RISING STARS IN UFC RETURN TO SALT LAKE CITY

UFC, in association with the Utah Sports Commission and Smith Entertainment Group, makes its highly anticipated return to the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, with a fight card filled with exciting prospects and rising stars, headlined by a battle for the undisputed UFC women’s flyweight championship as No. 1 ranked contender Natalia Silvafaces No. 8 ranked Wang Cong. The co-main event will see former UFC flyweight champion and No. 9 ranked bantamweight contender Deiveson Figueiredo face top prospect and No. 11 ranked Payton Talbott.
UFC 332: SILVA vs WANG takes place Saturday, October 3 at the Delta Center and for the first time, the entire main card will air on both CBS and Paramount+, beginning at a special start time of 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The prelims will begin at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT on Paramount+ and UFC Fight Pass.
- An all-action lightweight contest sees King Green (36-17-1 1NC, fighting out of Fontana, Calif.) go toe-to-toe with Esteban Ribovics(16-3, fighting out of Cordoba, Argentina)
- Highly touted UFC newcomer Roberto Soldic (21-4, fighting out of Dusseldorf, Germany by way of Zagreb, Croatia) aims to make a statement in his debut against Khaos Williams (16-5, fighting out of Detroit, Mich.) in a welterweight bout
- Top middleweight prospect Ateba Gautier (11-1, fighting out of Yaounde, Cameroon) meets fellow striker Roman Kopylov (15-5, fighting out of Bachatsky, Kemerovo, Russia)
- Flyweight standout Imanol Rodriguez (7-0, fighting out of Ensenada, Mexico) plans to remain undefeated when he clashes with Alden Coria (13-3 1NC, fighting out of Houston, Texas)
- Damian Pinas (10-1, fighting out of Oranjestad, Aruba) seeks another highlight-reel performance as he goes toe-to-toe with Andrey Pulyaev (10-5, fighting out of Novosibirsk, Russia) in a middleweight tilt
- No. 15 ranked UFC bantamweight contender Marcus McGhee (11-2, fighting out of Phoenix, Ariz.) locks horns with Benardo Sopaj (13-3, fighting out of Fier, Albania)
- Dana White’s Contender Series alum Anthony Wint (8-0, fighting out of Deer Creek, Fla.) makes another quick return to the Octagon to face undefeated UFC newcomer Lucas Armand (6-0, fighting out of Big Rapids, Mich.)
- Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos (32-17, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) battles rising Alexander Hernandez (18-9, fighting out of Denver, Colo. by way of San Antonio, Texas)
- Johnny Walker (22-10 1NC, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev., by way of Rio das Ostras, Brazil) aims to impress in his UFC heavyweight debut as he takes on Mick Parkin (10-1, fighting out of Castletown, England)
- Middleweight action sees former title challenger Marvin Vettori (19-10-1, fighting out of Mezzocorona, Italy) face off with Ismail Naurdiev (25-8, fighting out of Rabat, Morocco)
- Utah’s own Court McGee (23-14, fighting out of Orem, Utah) makes his final walk to the Octagon against Eric Nolan (8-5, fighting out of Edison, N.J.) in a welterweight bout