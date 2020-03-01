Where We Stand: Women's Featherweight Division

Outlook: When Megan Anderson fell to Felicia Spencer in May of 2019, the former Invcita FC featherweight champion made some changes to her training. From a shifted approach in strength and conditioning to an open communication with her coaches, Anderson put herself in a better headspace and reaped the rewards of those changes. First, she secured her first submission win in the UFC when she put Zarah Fairn in a triangle choke at UFC 243. The bout was also Anderson’s first one in her home country of Australia in five years. She followed that up with an emphatic knockout of Norma Dumont in Norfolk, making her the only fighter in the division who has a winning streak at 145 pounds. Even so, Felicia Spencer got the next title shot, but Anderson mentioned after her last fight that she would like to return to the Octagon again if the UFC heads to Australia or Kansas City in the near future. She is a curious matchup with Nunes strictly because of her one-punch power, and as they say, it only takes one.