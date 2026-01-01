The Women’s Bantamweight Division | 2026 Preview

The bantamweight division is not the deepest when it comes to its well of contenders. Julianna Peña will likely clamor for a shot at whomever comes away from Las Vegas with the belt, and unless Harrison and Nunes engage in a razor-close affair which begs for a rematch, she has a fair shout at it. However, Norma Dumont is also lurking around the title picture. The 35-year-old is on a 6-fight winning streak, including three in a row at bantamweight, and after defeating Ketlen Vieiera via split decision, she could be worthy of a crack at gold as well.

It all comes back to Harrison and Nunes, though, and how the winner decides to operate following the year’s opening event.

Other Names to Track: Joselyne Edwards, Luana Santos