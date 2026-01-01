The Women’s Bantamweight Division | 2026 Preview

In what sort of felt like a coronation, Kayla Harrison claimed UFC gold in the summer of 2025 to add to her lengthy list of accolades, which includes back-to-back Olympic gold medals in judo. Harrison’s journey to the UFC title started at UFC 300, and she needed just two fights to earn her way to the top spot.
Her win set up what everyone in the mixed martial arts world has wanted for the last several years: a matchup with Amanda Nunes. At UFC 316, Nunes entered the Octagon to faceoff with Harrison, the first time “The Lioness” graced the canvas since laying her two belts down in June 2023. The two are set to clash in Las Vegas at UFC 324, and the future of the division will be greatly shaped by what goes down January 24.
Title Picture
Champion: Kayla Harrison
Contenders: Amanda Nunes, Norma Dumont
Ones to Watch: Julianna Peña, Ketlen Vieira
Outlook for 2026: Three fights into her Octagon tenure, Harrison had the belt wrapped around her waist. The 35-year-old’s journey to the belt was a fast one once she joined the roster, and she now has a chance to etch her name alongside the best to ever do it if she can defeat the consensus greatest women’s fighter of all-time. For Nunes, it’s not only a chance to get her belt back, but it’s an opportunity to continue her run of defeating every other UFC bantamweight champion in the division’s history. At 37 years old and with two years away from the Octagon, the question of rust will persist, but a highly motivated Nunes is a shockingly dangerous fighter, so the intrigue is overflowing heading into UFC’s first event of 2026.
The bantamweight division is not the deepest when it comes to its well of contenders. Julianna Peña will likely clamor for a shot at whomever comes away from Las Vegas with the belt, and unless Harrison and Nunes engage in a razor-close affair which begs for a rematch, she has a fair shout at it. However, Norma Dumont is also lurking around the title picture. The 35-year-old is on a 6-fight winning streak, including three in a row at bantamweight, and after defeating Ketlen Vieiera via split decision, she could be worthy of a crack at gold as well.
It all comes back to Harrison and Nunes, though, and how the winner decides to operate following the year’s opening event.
Other Names to Track: Joselyne Edwards, Luana Santos