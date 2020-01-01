WNBA Star Kelsey Plum Recovers at UFC Performance Institute

“I’m in for life,” Plum told UFC.com “I’m so excited. Now I watch people, I go watch their highlights, especially if they have a fight coming up. I definitely tune into that. Fan for life.”

While working out at the UFC PI, Plum has built up her knowledge of the sport as well as regular candor with the fighters who are always passing through.

“I have a couple friends now that I mess with,” she said. “But I always end it with peace and blessings because I don’t want any smoke.”

The 26-year-old recently missed the shortened-2020 WNBA season because of her injury, but she has enjoyed her time at the Performance Institute, even learning some moves from UFC Hall of Fame member Forrest Griffin.

“I think everyone has been very welcome and very excited to have me which feels great as an athlete,” she said. “There’s a lot of mutual respect. They’ve asked me to hit the bag a couple times. I’m like, ‘You know what guys? I think I’m OK.’”