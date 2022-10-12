Winning Is The Only Thing On Askar Askarov's Mind

Although the talented flyweight had earned three consecutive victories after opening his UFC career with a draw against current interim champ Brandon Moreno, Askarov wasn’t satisfied with his efforts. He’d earned finishes in each of his 11 appearances prior to reaching the biggest stage in the sport, and while he maintained his unbeaten record through those initial four appearances, Askarov had gone the distance in all four outings.

Ahead of the bout with Kara-France in Columbus, the Russian contender and former Deaflympics gold medalist in freestyle wrestling had undergone surgery to address a lingering wrist issue he believed was impeding his performance. With everything fixed, Askarov saw the clash with the knockout artist from New Zealand as an opportunity to put his full arsenal on display.

But things didn’t go as planned earlier this year in Ohio: Kara-France was able to deal with Askarov’s grappling and get the better of the striking exchanges, emerging with a unanimous decision victory that knocked Askarov from the ranks of the unbeaten.

Now, as he readies to return against Brandon Royval this weekend in a critical clash between Top 10 standouts, the once-beaten fighter has a very different outlook on his fight with Kara-France than he did heading into the bout.

“I didn’t fight for one year before that and I got surgery before that fight,” Askarov said through a translator when asked about dealing with the first loss of his career. “In my opinion, I didn’t lose that fight, because I couldn’t show my full skills.