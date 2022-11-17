Winning Is What's On Derrick Lewis' Mind

After years of being a fixture in the title conversation and having challenged for championship gold twice, the man with the most knockout wins in UFC history is looking to snap out of a funk that has resulted in consecutive losses and three defeats in his last four appearances, and he notices the different kind of looks he’s been getting heading into this weekend.

“I know everybody is looking at me with one eye right now like, ‘Um, I don’t know,’ so I’m gonna go out there and show them that I’m still that guy,” Lewis said on Wednesday morning, chasing his words with a deep, baritone chuckle.

“It’s crazy because now I feel like while I’ve been taking my training camp serious, people aren’t taking me serious.”

The sentiment from the Top 10 stalwart and main event staple is understandable, but so too is the hesitation from others to buy into his pledge that he’s taking things seriously, because Lewis feels a little like the boy who cried wolf when it comes to declaring he’s taking things seriously in the gym.

While addressing a knee injury that contributed to the back issues that plagued Lewis throughout his ascent to challenging for the heavyweight title at UFC 230 four years ago in New York City certainly unlocked the ability to put more time into strength and conditioning, the performances have always looked like carbon copies of each other.

For the most part, the victories feature Lewis finding a home for a clubbing blow that momentarily sends his opponents to a different astral plane, while the losses have starred more focused, more aggressive foes marching down the menacing power hitter and causing him to cover up or crumple to the canvas.