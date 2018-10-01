Winn Excited To Be The New Star To Rise

Winn laughs, clearly at ease before the biggest fight of his career, which comes two years and three months after he debuted with a 28-second knockout of Mike Morales. It’s been smooth sailing since then, with three more first-round knockouts followed by a decision win over UFC vet Tom Lawlor in November.

“He’s a tough dude,” said Winn of Lawlor. “I hit him so hard a couple times, harder than I’ve ever hit anybody, and he didn’t fall. I have all the respect for Tom Lawlor.”

Winn earned a lot of respect from the MMA community for showing he could go three rounds and beat a former UFC fighter, and that’s heightened anticipation for Saturday’s meeting with Spicely, who replaced Bruno Silva who replaced Markus Perez. And while the talent is obviously there, experience and maturity may be the ultimate keys to victory for the recently minted 30-year-old.

“I tell the high school kids I coach all the time, me at 19 compared to now, I’m two completely different people,” he said. “I’ve seen so much. And so much success in combat sports comes with experience, and that’s what came with my wrestling. I lost some matches on the big stage when I first got there off small experience mistakes. And then I even cleaned everything up in my life, as opposed to just being an athlete, but being a man and learning how to live life, and pay bills and stuff like that. You have to do certain things to be successful in life and that all comes hand in hand. At this point in my life, if this doesn’t work out, I’m ready to go on to something else. But some of these kids, their whole life is ahead of them and they already got all their eggs in this basket and that would be scary.”

That’s not to say being a prizefighter isn’t scary, but as soon as he got in the AKA gym and began picking Cormier’s brain, Winn knew he had found his place.

“Guys like him and Cain (Velasquez) have the blueprint for us, so the sport isn’t as green now as it was then,” he said. “Dudes were winning fights, but the sport has evolved so much now. And he told me what I need to do to be successful. I was worried about things like getting kicked in the head, and he said once you find out how easy that is to defend, then you’ll be that much more confident. He assured me of a few things I was uncertain on and I just ran with it. I was a wrestler and I was always a wrestler at heart, but I was always kind of an outlaw in the wrestling world, so MMA fits me perfectly, and with such a high wrestling background, I think I’m gonna be super successful.”