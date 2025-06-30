Win the Ultimate UFC Figurine Set!

Sign up HERE for a chance to win – entries are accepted until Monday, July 14th.

Featuring six of the biggest names to step foot in the Octagon. Standing 7 inches tall and sculpted with meticulous attention to detail, each figure is a tribute to the fighters who define the sport.

What’s Up for Grabs?

Two lucky winners will take home the full run of UFC McFarlane Figurines! (Sean O’Malley, Justin Gaethje, Conor McGregor, Israel Adesanya, Paddy Pimblett, Jon Jones) Each figure comes decked out with fight-authentic graphics and printed decals, making them worthy of any collector’s display case—or the perfect starting point if you’re new to the game.