William Knight Uses Fighting As An Outlet

Learning to survive is at the core of Knight’s being. Yes, there was peace in his grandmother’s home, but in between there was the abuse at the hands of his stepfather and in foster homes and bullying in the place where he was supposed to feel safe.

These days, Knight has dealt with those demons, at least in his mind, and he keeps his guard up and that chip firmly on his shoulder, though he is one of the most affable fighters you’ll run into as long as you don’t have gloves on and a mouthpiece in. He talks about seeing his stepfather again, a meeting that wouldn’t be pleasant, but cathartic.

“I want to encounter this human being for him to give me a reason to why he did what he did,” Knight said. “And if that's not the case, then let's lace up and give me my rounds. Let's go. I'm here now. I'm that same little kid, I'm just older now and I'm wiser and I understand how to fight back. Just give me my rounds and then you go about your business.”

I remind him that as a fighter at the elite level of the sport, he doesn’t need to do that. But not having been in his shoes, I have no clue about what he’s feeling. The hurt is obviously still there, and who could blame him? He brings up the other bullies in his life, some of whom have had the gall to reach out to him since he started making a name for himself as a prizefighter, quick to tell him to “not forget the little people.”

“All these other people are phonies,” Knight said. “They put me through some s**t as a child to where I thought of eliminating myself from the existence of Earth or I thought of revenge and going back to the school and getting these people. They don't understand the mental state that you put somebody in. I was already dealing with it at home and then the safe haven I thought I had, I had to deal with you guys. People don't understand. Things that traumatize you, you will always remember. I know every bully by their first and last name. I'm 32 and I know them by their first and last name.”

Some were there for him, though. Knight credits counselors, teachers and school officers back in his home state of Connecticut with listening to him and having an open door. Wrestling in high school helped as well, but when those days were over, Knight lost his way until he decided he had enough at the end of 2015.

In his UFC bio, Knight said he began training “because I was lazy and not doing anything.”

Soon, he was doing something, like making a name for himself on the amateur MMA scene in New England. By 2018, he had turned pro, and he’s never looked back. On season three of the Contender Series, he earned a developmental deal with the promotion, and earlier this month, he stamped his ticket to the big show with the win over Brundage. By the time his plane landed back home, he had another fight.

“I'm built for this, man,” he laughs. “I come from a wrestling background. We wrestled four, five times in one day. So let's go. Fighting is the same thing. I finish the guy in the first round, I'm feeling good, I'm feeling nice, I can make an easy cut, weigh-in, then let's scrap.”

And while fighting is his outlet, his past hasn’t made him bitter. It’s only made him want to help those in need and in the same situation he was in. He talks about taking out $200 in singles each month and driving around the neighborhood, giving money to folks who need it, and when it comes to the kids, he wants them to know there’s a way out. Just keep fighting.

“That's my sense of giving back,” said Knight. “I feel like I'm doing something good, helping these people, talking to kids, letting them know to have a voice. Because I was afraid. When I was molested in foster care, I was afraid to speak on it. I truly believed no one would believe me. I see all these stories and they're so sad it makes me want to cry because I could have been one of those kids that were molested and they killed themselves or they went missing or they'll never be the same. That could have been me.”

It’s not. William Knight made it. Now it’s his turn to open the door for those behind him while smashing down the ones in front of him.

“Fighting is my outlet,” he said. “All this anger I had stored up for years, that's my outlet. That's my adrenalin rush, that's my high. People use drugs; fighting is my drug. I go in there, get my hit and I'm done. I'm relieved, I feel good. Then a couple hours later I tell my coach we need to do another fight. But my ultimate goal is to impact others and show them there's another way. There are other things in life than the pain and suffering we're going through now. I understand that we shouldn't go through it and it's not fair, but trust me, you can survive that fight and you dig deep in yourself and continue to stay positive, I guarantee you there are greater things to come.”

