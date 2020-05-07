William Hill Launches Drive Thru Mobile Sports Book

“Ahead of the largest sporting events of the month, we wanted a safe way to meet the current demand from our customers,” said Joe Asher, CEO of William Hill US. “It sure is nice to have some American sports to bet on.”

William Hill is offering a new promotion, “Watch the Fights on Us”, for both existing and new William Hill Nevada Mobile Sports customers. Patrons, that previously registered for an account, are eligible for a $65 cash bonus when wagering a total of $249 on UFC 249 to cover the cost of Saturday’s pay-per-view event.

For new customers that register for a William Hill Nevada Mobile Sports account on Friday and Saturday, they will be eligible for a $65 cash bonus when initially depositing and wagering a minimum of $100 on UFC 249.

William Hill is currently offering 90 ways to bet UFC 249’s twelve fight card. Tony Ferguson is currently the favorite (-175) to defeat Justin Gaethje (+155) in the main event. Bettors will be able to wager throughout the action on the app with William Hill’s LIVE InPlay options.

Sports fans interested in signing up for a new William Hill Nevada Mobile Sports account can download the app in advance by visiting williamhill.com/us. Once downloaded, a customer completes a few initial shorts steps including taking a picture of their valid state-issued ID. Upon arriving at one of four drive thru locations, patrons can complete the contactless registration process by taking a “selfie” with the app to verify their identity.