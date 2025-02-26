William Gomis Eyeing Breakout Campaign

Heavyweight Ciryl Gane has claimed the interim title and fought for the undisputed belt, Manon Fiorot is poised to challenge for the flyweight title at UFC 315, and Nassourdine Imavov currently sits at No. 1 in the middleweight rankings following his second-round stoppage win over Israel Adesanya earlier this year. Mix in streaking lightweight Fares Ziam and unbeaten light heavyweight prospect Oumar Sy, and you have a strong crop of talent coming from the Western European epicenter of art and culture.

And Gomis is very much a part of that second collective that has yet to reach the top of their respective divisions but is getting closer with each subsequent appearance.

FOLLOW @UFCNEWS: On Facebook | On Instagram | On X

Earning four consecutive wins in the UFC is a daunting task, regardless of division or opponent, and the fact that the ascending featherweight has done so while amassing a 14-2 record overall speaks volumes about his skill level and upside. But for right now, Gomis’ success in the Octagon hasn’t translated into greater fanfare or recognition as one of the top emerging names in the division, as three of his four bouts have gone the distance and been ultra-competitive contests.

Which is why the MMA Factory representative sees 2025 as a pivotal year in his career.