Wildest Final Seconds In UFC History

This list obviously had to feature what many consider the single greatest moment in UFC history. At UFC 300 - similarly discussed as one of the greatest events of all time - Justin Gaethje put his BMF title on the line against Max Holloway in the third fight on the main card.

For 24 and a half minutes, Holloway was largely in control and on his way to winning on the scorecards, which is what makes this moment all the more special. Instead of circling the cage for the final 15 seconds and walking away with a clear victory and new belt for his collection, Holloway met Gaethje in the center of the Octagon, stood his ground and began ripping shots, the final one being a right hand that sent Gaethje crashing to the canvas. While we’ve seen Holloway do this before, producing that level of knockout against that level of opponent is something that will be incredibly hard to ever top.

Yair Rodriguez Stops The Korean Zombie At The Buzzer

