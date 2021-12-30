The Wild Ride Of Harley Flanagan | Part 1

Harley Flanagan was a little late to the game, but when he finally discovered the first two UFC events on VHS tapes at this local Blockbuster Video, he had the typical response.

“This can't be real,” he thought. “But it looks real. There are dudes in karate uniforms with blood on their faces. I gotta check it out.”

Flanagan may have been a stranger to mixed martial arts, but he was no stranger to fighting, having grown up in an environment on New York City’s Lower East Side where being table to take care of yourself was a prerequisite for daily survival. That, or being able to run fast.

“I was never much of a runner,” he laughs. “That's why I had to learn how to fight. I could never get away.”

Flanagan, 54, can laugh about some things about his formative years on the LES, including the possibility that he might have chased a certain combat sports writer through the neighborhood when both were teenagers. But there was little levity back in the 70s and 80s, when crime and squalor were a part of life for a kid who would ultimately become a hardcore legend as the founder of the seminal band, the Cro Mags.

“I got really mixed feelings and emotions on all that s**t,” he said. “It was so lawless when I was a kid. There were blocks in my neighborhood where you had burned out buildings where they sold smack, where there would be lines of junkies coming out of the building, wrapped around the block and going down the street. You had that type of s**t going on, and then you had the different gangs in the neighborhood who kinda controlled the drug stuff, and there were lots of divisions. Honestly, I got really bad PTSD from a lot of the experiences I had down there. There were a lot of situations that kinda made you feel helpless. And a lot of it is kinda rough when I think back on it. I didn't really like living down there when I was a kid. I felt kinda scared, and it was until I became a teenager and I grew into the violence around me and embraced it, and then it became my jungle. At that point, I loved it, but in hindsight, I got a lot of regrets from that whole period. I don't even like going down there to eat or walk through or pass through. There's not a block on the Lower East Side that I haven't seen something really crazy happen.”