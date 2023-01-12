Wild Is The Sean Strickland Way

The loss didn’t really set Strickland back, however. He knew it was a calculated risk, and while it didn’t exactly turn out well, he knew a victory in his next bout would right the ship. That next opportunity came against Jared Cannonier less than a month ago.

The judges awarded Cannonier with a split decision victory that Strickland couldn’t believe.

“I thought I got robbed. I think a lot of people thought I got robbed,” Strickland told the media. “What you guys you saw was a matrix level style of boxing. Not one f****** punch landed; I was seeing everything. I was in the matrix like Bobby Green before he went to sleep, that’s how good it was, but you have judges who don’t know f*** about fighting.”

UFC 283 INTERVIEWS: Deiveson Figueiredo | Brandon Moreno | Jéssica Andrade | Order The Event

Maybe I should throw a few more kicks and grunt a little more. The judges don’t care about striking, really. I don’t really know what they are looking for.”

After the fight, Strickland focused on planning a snowboarding trip. But before he could hit the slopes, UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard gave him a call explaining that Kelvin Gastelum had fallen out of his main event bout with Nassourdine Imavov on January 14.