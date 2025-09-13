Why Canelo vs Crawford Is Once In A Lifetime

Tony Montana won in T-Mobile Arena that night, and now Crawford is back, taking on another pound-for-pound standout in Saul “Canelo” Alvarez for the undisputed super middleweight title. It’s the biggest fight in boxing right now, and frankly, the biggest fight that could be made in the sport, two all-time greats meeting in a venue befitting such a showdown, Allegiant Stadium. Add in that it’s airing globally on Netflix, and odds are that the sports world will stop as soon as the pair make their way into the ring.

WATCH: Canelo vs Alvarez Embedded

That’s all good stuff for the sport, and as all the numbers and accolades have been thrown around for weeks, the beauty of it all is that when Crawford and Alvarez finally hear the opening bell, it’s going to be a fight, just like “Bud” likes it, and like he has since he was a child in Omaha.

“It's just in me,” Crawford said. “It's something that can't be taught. It's just been in me since I was a little kid. I didn’t want to lose in anything. You can throw a football better than me? I might get mad and then start throwing the football every day trying to practice. So next time we throw that football, I'm going to be better than you.”