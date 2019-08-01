Who Ya Got? UFC 241 Fighters Pick DC vs Stipe 2

Nate Diaz:

"Hopefully everybody comes out OK, and it's an entertaining fight."

Cory Sandhagen:

“I think a lot of people are sleeping on Stipe. I don’t know who is going to win. For me, I look at all of these fighters, I look at them as people, and I’m trying to put myself in (their) position because I thought about this a lot because I’m a fan of DC and Stipe. I put myself in the position of where Stipe is in life and where DC is in life. DC has a lot of hype behind him, and he’s doing a lot of commentating, and he’s probably on the road a lot, and I see Stipe, who I think is a firefighter and has a full-time job, so I see him and I think, ‘How much better is he getting?’ So for me, because the first fight was close, even though DC hit him, it was a close fight, and Stipe had his moments for sure in that round. I’m not sure who is going to win. I think a lot of people are sleeping on Stipe right now because of all of the hype DC has got behind him going, but I don’t know. People are sleeping on Stipe.”

Devonte Smith:

“I know Stipe, he want it. I know he want it. Out of all the fights – I was just reminded that Yoel is fighting – I know Stipe want this. I’m going to really be watching. (Cleveland area code) 216, and I’m happy for him, and I’m excited. Let’s get this win. I get the win, he gets the win, and we celebrate.”

“I never committed going to that gym, but I would go to open mats. He’ll see me. He’ll say, ‘What’s up?’ I’ll say, ‘What’s up?’ He’ll go about his day, I’ll go about my day, but ain’t no beef. I’m not about to spar (him). He’s too big, but he’s always been a cool, down-to-earth dude, so let’s get this W.”