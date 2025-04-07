Patricio Pitbull’s Golden Journey To The UFC

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Pitbull returned for another tilt at tournament glory the following year, and the second time was the charm, as he defeated Georgi Karakhanyan, Wilson Reis and Daniel Straus to capture the tournament crown.

It earned him a shot at the Bellator featherweight title, but once again, a split-decision verdict against Pat Curran left him frustrated as he missed out again.

The Brazilian claimed tournament victory once again in 2013, and this time turned that momentum into title success as he defeated Curran in their featherweight title rematch to capture the Bellator 145-pound crown.

With the Bellator featherweight title around his waist, Pitbull quickly established himself as a dominant champion as he submitted Daniel Straus, then knocked out Germany’s Daniel Weichel to register back-to-back finishes in his first two title defenses.

Pitbull was edged by Straus in their rematch in November 2015, but he avenged that defeat 17 months later when he submitted Straus in the second round to recapture the belt once again.

A Dominant Champion