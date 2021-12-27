 Skip to main content
Who Else Would Chase Hooper Grapple With?

Hooper Meets Renato Moicano at Fury Pro Grappling 3 Thursday, Dec 30 ONLY on UFC FIGHT PASS!
By Walker Van Wey, UFC FIGHT PASS • Dec. 27, 2021

After receiving the call for a grappling match he never knew he wanted, Chase Hooper contemplates other matches he’d enjoy on the other side of his December 30 matchup with Renato Moicano.

MORE FURY 3: Danielle Kelly | Neil Magny

With little clue of what to expect from Moicano, Hooper explains that he’d have no clue what to expect from other fighters, grapplers and everybody in between, but certain names stuck out to him in the moment. With a breakdown that only Chase Hooper is capable of, here are the four names that came to the mind of “The Dream.”

Brian Ortega

“Ortega would be really fun.”

Sean O’Malley

“O’Malley would be good. I don’t know if he takes a ton of pride in his grappling, though. I don’t know. He’s kind of smaller than me, but it would still be a fun one.”

Pat Downey

“That dude’s probably big as f***, though. It’s like the innocent young boy of the UFC versus the bad boy of wrestling. It’s the heel versus the fan favorite or something, I don’t know.”

Donald Cerrone

“I think someone like Donald Cerrone would be fun. He’s another veteran guy and I don’t think I would mind size-wise and giving up that size.”

With stunning breakdowns, it’s hard to disagree with Hooper’s logic.

Should he get through Moicano unscathed, what could 2022 and beyond have in store for the son of UFC FIGHT PASS?

Catch Chase Hooper vs Renato Moicano at Fury Pro Grappling 3 Thursday, December 30 at 4:30 pm PT ONLY on UFC FIGHT PASS!

