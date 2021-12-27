Who Else Would Chase Hooper Grapple With?

Brian Ortega

“Ortega would be really fun.”

Sean O’Malley

“O’Malley would be good. I don’t know if he takes a ton of pride in his grappling, though. I don’t know. He’s kind of smaller than me, but it would still be a fun one.”

Pat Downey

“That dude’s probably big as f***, though. It’s like the innocent young boy of the UFC versus the bad boy of wrestling. It’s the heel versus the fan favorite or something, I don’t know.”

Donald Cerrone

“I think someone like Donald Cerrone would be fun. He’s another veteran guy and I don’t think I would mind size-wise and giving up that size.”

With stunning breakdowns, it’s hard to disagree with Hooper’s logic.

Should he get through Moicano unscathed, what could 2022 and beyond have in store for the son of UFC FIGHT PASS?

