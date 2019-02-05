Whittaker, Rivera and Sterling Join Unfiltered

First, the Funkmaster himself, Aljo Sterling, joins Jim and Matt in-studio to talk about his UFC Phoenix fight against Jimmie Rivera and helps the guys break down all the action from UFC Fortaleza. Then, #4 UFC Bantamweight Jimmie Rivera calls in and discusses his UFC Phoenix bout with Aljamain Sterling, Marlon Moraes’s huge win over Raphael Assuncao in Fortaleza, his path to a title shot, and more. Finally, UFC Middleweight champion Robert Whittaker calls in and talks about his UFC 234 title defense against Kelvin Gastelum, never wanting to go back to Welterweight, Israel Adesanya vs. Anderson Silva, and more.