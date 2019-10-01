Whittaker To Remind People Who's The Real Champ

“It wasn’t really any different than a normal fight,” he said of his UFC 193 win over Uriah Hall at what was then called Etihad Stadium. “But the biggest thing was that I remember how big the arena was. It was so big, honestly, so, so big. You couldn’t even look up. It was so wide and the walkout was so long, it was a massive, massive thing.”

At the time, Whittaker was engaging in his third fight since moving to middleweight from welterweight and in the midst of a nine-fight winning streak that he will carry into his UFC 243 main event against Israel Adesanya this weekend.

The win over Hall pushed “The Reaper” closer to contender status at 185 pounds, and he probably wasn’t thinking of headlining the same stadium in a championship bout against a fighter who was only 5-0 in MMA at that moment, but the fight world is an unpredictable one, and as Whittaker approaches his seven-year anniversary as a UFC fighter, he has precious little time to reflect.