Whittaker Expects An Explosive Fight

Big things were always expected from the TUF Nations winner, who won his first two UFC bouts at welterweight over Brad Scott and Colton Smith. But after a split decision loss to Court McGee and a stoppage defeat at the hands of Stephen Thompson six months later, it was time for a change. Whittaker would fight once more at welterweight, decisioning Mike Rhodes, but then he moved up.

And that extra 15 pounds has made all the difference for the 28-year-old, who is 8-0 with four knockouts at middleweight. More importantly, that unbeaten run includes a world middleweight title that he defends against fellow TUF winner Gastelum in the main event of UFC 234 in his home country of Australia.

“Defending my belt in Australia is a huge milestone in my career,” he said. “My first one was trying to get into the top ten and I did that. Then the next one was, all right, let’s go the whole way. Let’s become a champion, let’s bring the belt back to Australia, and I did that. So being able to defend the belt in Australia is everything.”

Born in New Zealand, Whittaker has called Australia home since he was a youngster, and he’s never left, along the way shattering the notion that Aussie fighters have to go elsewhere to get the training necessary to win a UFC title.