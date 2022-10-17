White Sox Dave’s Run-In With MMA Twitter Diehards

The unforgiving fanbase was harsh on Williams, who attempted to smooth things over by admitting his ignorance to the sport. Although he was just asking a question to confirm or reject his assumptions, the diehards swarmed.

“Twitter’s Twitter,” Williams explained. “I have, like, 80-something thousand followers on Twitter. If I say something stupid, maybe 20 will respond and the rest just don’t care. It’s always the loud minority that chirps. The people that are the loudest are usually the most insecure, so no, it doesn’t deter me. I could say I just walked the dog and I’ll have people chirping at me. People are just loud and obnoxious on the internet, so no, I’ll keep doing my thing like normal.”

It’s not the first and far from the last time Williams has ruffled feathers on social media, but “White Sox Dave” isn’t a man who’s easily scared off from sharing his thoughts or opinions.

Since posting the controversial tweet earlier this year, Colby Covington is 1-0 with a win over Jorge Masvidal and Poirier has been gearing up for a potentially career-defining fight against Michael Chandler at UFC 281 on November 12.

Can Poirier make good on Williams’ confidence? Not necessarily with a win over Chandler, but it’d sure help. Win, lose or draw, he’ll be tuning in.

“I’ve spent probably 500 bucks on pay-per-views and there’s not a single one I was mad or thought I burnt 75 bucks on, so I’ll be getting both of them,” Williams said. “I can’t wait. As a novice fan, I have told so many people that don’t follow the sport, ‘You don’t understand how entertaining this sport is. It could be a random card on a Saturday night, and you’ve never heard of any of these people and you’ll be entertained for four or five straight hours.’”

