White Sox Dave’s Keys To Winning A UFC Presser

By his own admission (as well as the re-enforcement from his boss, Dave Portnoy) Dave Williams isn’t the strongest speaker and, more bluntly speaking, isn’t exactly the type of guy his boss would want showing up to a debate in his absence. Williams feels that a lot of the label he’s been given is warranted, but feels it’s a touch on the exaggerated side.

“I know I’m not a good speaker,” Williams said. “I’m not shy about that. Funny enough, I speak into a microphone for a job, but I think that’s kind of the charm that we have is that idiots like me can succeed while not actually being good at what we do, if that makes sense, and I don’t care, I’ll lean into that. It’s weird because everybody who meets me in real life is like, ‘You’re not really like what you come off on the internet.’ I’m like, ‘You mean I’m a normal human?’ Because that’s how I think of myself, just a normal, everyday schmo.”

Despite throwing his hand up at the sound of the whistle and owning his lack of skill in turning thoughts to words, Williams always seems to be the first to go at it with Snake Draft guests, co-workers who doubt his fastball, and celebrities with questionable sports allegiances.