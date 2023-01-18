White Sox Dave Is Team Jamahal Hill From Day One | UFC FIGHT PASS

“Long story short, I bought a PlayStation because that was very easy to do from my living room,” Williams explained. “I was working a lot with the Barstool Gametime video game brand, playing a lot of Call of Duty. We did a UFC week where Megan Anderson, Jamahal, I remember we did something with the Entourage cast so they might have been involved; long story short, I was playing Call of Duty with Jamahal, and this was before I started really watching UFC, so I looked him up and I was like, ‘Oh sweet, he’s 6-0, looks like he’s pretty decent.’”

Jumping on the Jamahal Hill train fresh off of his Dana White’s Contender Series win, Williams would be aboard for essentially Hill’s entire UFC run, keeping in touch with “Sweet Dreams” along the way. It wasn’t long before Williams realized that Hill wasn’t “just another fighter.” He had befriended a genuine contender in the light heavyweight division.

“He and I stayed in touch after that one-day tournament,” Williams said. “We kept playing Call of Duty together and it got to the point where I started to follow his journey up to the UFC and I was like, ‘Holy s***, this guy’s really good!’”

Being dialed in early gave Williams the pleasure of watching Hill climb higher and higher, beating bigger and bigger names. The names of the opponents have continued getting more and more intimidating, but it’s been more of the same from Hill. Get a finish, get the hand raised, rinse, repeat.