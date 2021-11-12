Where We Stand: Women's Strawweight Divison | November 2021

Athletes
The stacked 115-pound division had a showcase night last Saturday night, as Rose Namajunas successfully defended her belt against Zhang Weili in their rematch. Now, the queen of the division might continue her reign as the queen of rematches as well with a familiar face coming for her throne. This is where the women’s strawweight division stands:
Champion: Rose Namajunas
(12-4, 2 KOs, 6 Submissions)
Last Fight: Split Decision Win vs Zhang Weili (11/6/2021)
Next fight: N/A
Outlook: “Thug Rose” looked sharp in a challenging, grueling defense of her title at UFC 268. She needed to show all her skills on the feet and on the mat against a motivated Zhang, and she came away winning her fourth overall rematch. Namajunas expects another rematch to come next against the rejuvenated Carla Esparza, who beat Namajunas in their first meeting – the inaugural championship fight in the division. The matchup makes sense considering Esparza’s recent run, but Namajunas has fresh faces abound coming for her belt, and so the challengers are in abundance as she continues her second reign as the champion.
1) Zhang Weili
(21-3, 10 KOs, 7 Submissions)
Last Fight: Split Decision Loss vs Rose Namajunas (11/6/2021)
Next fight: N/A
Zhang Weili Octagon Interview | UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2
Outlook: “Magnum” dueled Namajunas for five rounds in their rematch, which, other than the belt, is what she really wanted after their first fight ended early. As far as what’s next, she has a bounty of options. Because she kind of surged up the division quickly, Zhang hasn’t fought anyone in the current Top 5. Many would love to see a rematch between her and Joanna Jędrzejczyk after their epic meeting at UFC 248, so that’s on the table as well. Given how close Zhang’s rematch with Namajunas was, it’s not hard to imagine a couple of wins putting China’s first champion on the inside track to another title shot.
2) Carla Esparza
(19-6, 4 KOs, 4 Submissions)
Last Fight: TKO Win vs Yan Xiaonan (5/22/2021)
Next fight: N/A
Outlook: The run back to title contention for Esparza has been nothing short of inspiring. Five wins in the last two-plus years has the division’s first champion in a sort of undeniable spot. She holds a win over Namajunas, and the fight itself is dripping with stylistic intrigue. “Cookie Monster” is perhaps the best wrestler in the division, and her ground-and-pound is particularly vicious, which she showed against Yan Xiaonan. Getting back to a title shot and maybe even seeing gold wrapped around her waist again would be yet another feel-good moment in line with seeing Glover Teixeira, Brandon Moreno and Charles Oliveira become champions after long, winding roads to the top.
3) Marina Rodriguez
(15-1, 6 KOs, 1 Submissions)
Last Fight: Unanimous Decision Win vs Mackenzie Dern (10/9/2021)
Next fight: N/A
Outlook: Brazil’s Rodriguez is an absolute gamer of a fighter whose only loss came in a split decision to Esparza. Since then, she has knocked out Amanda Ribas and outdueled Michelle Waterson and Mackenzie Dern in tough, but controlled, main event wins. Along the way, she has improved her grappling defense, and her Muay Thai remains some of the sharpest at 115 pounds. After earning her second-straight main event victory, Rodriguez said she does not mind waiting for Esparza to get her shot at the title first, and a fight with someone like Jędrzejczyk or Zhang is definitely an interesting prospect. However, Rodriguez isn’t far away from a chance at the belt regardless of what she decides to do next.
4) Yan Xiaonan
(13-2, 1NC, 5 KOs)
Last Fight: TKO Loss vs Carla Esparza (5/22/2021)
Next fight: N/A
Outlook: China’s first woman in the UFC saw her momentum halted by Esparza, but before that, “Nine” was on a roll with six straight wins in the organization. Because of the recent shifting in the division’s Top 10, Yan has a lot of directions she could take back to contender status. Fights against Dern, Ribas, and even Rodriguez, all make sense to put her back on track inside the Top 5.
5) Mackenzie Dern
(11-2, 7 Submissions)
Last Fight: Unanimous Decision Loss vs Marina Rodriguez (10/9/2021)
Next fight: N/A
Outlook: Since returning from giving birth to her daughter, Dern has been on nothing short of a tear. She went on a four-fight winning streak which included three submission wins, and in her first main event, she put together a Fight of the Night effort against Rodriguez. Each fight, her skills on the feet became sharper, and any time the fight hits the ground, she showcases her jiu jitsu wizardry. After surging into the Top 5, Dern has myriad fights available. A rematch against Ribas is an interesting one now that they’re in the Top 10, but also a Top 5 matchup against Yan carries intrigue as well. For the 28-year-old, she has time on her side, and given her track record of evolution, she isn’t far off from title contention.
In the Mix: Amanda Ribas, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Jessica Andrade
Rise Of Amanda Ribas
Outlook: After suffering her first UFC loss, Ribas bounced back well after a hard 2021 to earn a bounce-back win against Virna Jandiroba. Ribas was on a bit of an inside track to the Top 5 between her high skill level and infectious personality outside of the cage, and the improvements she showed against her fellow Brazilian bode well for the 28-year-old moving forward.
Although Jędrzejczyk and Andrade are not in the strawweight rankings at the moment, their presence is very much felt in the title picture. Jędrzejczyk was razor close to regaining her belt against Zhang, and if that rematch is made, she is right back into the title conversation. Andrade, on the other hand, has beat up the best at 125 pounds other than Valentina Shevchenko, and after her latest win against Cynthia Calvillo, Andrade expressed her interest in fighting the winner of Namajunas and Zhang. One could make a good argument for a rubber match against Namajunas even though Andrade hasn’t fought at 115 pounds since their rematch on Fight Island. Regardless, these two remain on the shortlist for best strawweights on the planet even if they haven’t competed in the division as frequently as their peers.
