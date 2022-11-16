Where We Stand: Women's Strawweight Division | November 2022

The strawweight title carousel kept on spinning as the belt changed hands once again after Zhang Weili submitted Carla Esparza at UFC 281. The now two-time champ looked sharper than ever en route to a second-round finish, and the title picture deck shuffled once again.
With China’s first champion back on top, this is where the division stands:
Outlook: “Magnum” became yet another two-time strawweight champion in the division’s chaotic championship history with a dominant effort against Esparza. The champ showed off her well-rounded game, hanging with Esparza in grappling scrambles and ultimately getting the better of the division’s inaugural queen. Zhang is perhaps the most explosive fighter in any women’s division, and her all-action style is a joy to watch for fans. As far as her next defense, some might see Rose Namajunas as the next contender because she already holds two wins over Zhang. However, if Namajunas needs to earn a win to get a title shot, Jessica Andrade could emerge as the top contender in a rematch of their bout three years ago.
1) Carla Esparza
Last Fight: Submission Loss vs Zhang Weili (11/12/2022)
Next fight: N/A
Outlook: Esparza’s second attempt to successfully defend the strawweight belt ended in defeat, and now, “Cookie Monster” is in a peculiar spot. She’ll likely need to string together a few wins again if she wants to challenge for the title, but the belt has changed hands so often than a couple big wins could grant her another opportunity. She has fought most of the best in the division, but fights against Lemos or Andrade could be made, and those matchups would benefit everyone involved as the contenders try to jockey for that No. 1 contender spot.
2) Rose Namajunas
Last Fight: Split Decision Loss vs Carla Esparza (5/7/2022)
Next fight: N/A
Outlook: “Thug” Rose Namajunas turned in a peculiar performance in her title defense against Esparza. Although one could argue Esparza didn’t do enough to take the belt, Namajunas didn’t provide the judges enough evidence that warranted her keeping it. So, now she’s left to climb the mountain once again. Zhang’s victory rejuvenates her title hopes in a real way as she holds two wins over the champion. She has a fair shout to get a title shot right away, but if she needs to get back into the winner’s circle before she is granted that opportunity, a fight against Lemos, Yan Xiaonan or a trilogy bout against Andrade are all there and make plenty of sense.
3) Amanda Lemos
Last Fight: TKO Win vs Marina Rodriguez (11/5/2022)
Next fight: N/A
Outlook: Lemos made a real statement when she stopped Rodriguez in their main event bout in November. The Brazilian powerhouse once again displayed her emphatic power after a disappointing effort against Jessica Andrade, and she now has all the options in the world. A fight against Namajunas or Esparza could get her to the front of the line quickly, but if neither woman is ready and Zhang is keen to fight, she could find herself in a title fight sooner than later.
4) Jessica Andrade
Last Fight: Submission Win vs Amanda Lemos (4/23/2022)
Next fight: vs Lauren Murphy (1/21/2023)
Outlook: Andrade is very much in the mix after returning from her foray up to flyweight with a submission win over Lemos in April. The former strawweight champion could find herself lined up in a No. 1 contender fight against Namajunas to settle their trilogy although the prospect of that fight happening with the belt on the line is enticing. Of course, that requires one of them to take out Zhang, who stopped Andrade in the first round of their 2019 bout to take the belt off the Brazilian. That’s a fight Andrade desperately wants back, and it’s a fight that could make sense if things shake out right for the division’s “Piledriver.”
5) Marina Rodriguez
Last Fight: TKO Loss vs Amanda Lemos (11/5/2022)
Next fight: N/A
Outlook: For the last couple years, Rodriguez built up perhaps the strongest resume for a title shot save for Esparza, who she lost to via split decision before going on a four-fight winning streak. Rodriguez lost her momentum, however, when Lemos stopped her in the third round of their main event. All hope is not lost for the Brazilian, though. She already holds wins over Yan and Mackenzie Dern, so she could rightly fight upward and still earn a title shot. Namajunas is an intriguing matchup if that interests the former champion, and perhaps a rematch against Esparza could prove Rodriguez’s championship mettle.
In the Mix: Xiaonan Yan, Mackenzie Dern
Outlook: Yan showed off her improved defensive grappling in her main event against Dern, a majority decision win for China’s first female UFC fighter. However, her pair of losses to Esparza and Rodriguez sit her further down the line when it comes to the title picture. If she fights upward, it’d need to be against someone like Namajunas or Andrade, so she might have to wait and see or fight down the rankings to protect her spot.
Meanwhile, Dern is in a tough stretch in which she lost two of her last three fights – both main events – to Rodriguez and Xiaonan. The Brazilian submission ace might have to string together a few wins down the rankings before she challenges the Top 5 again, but at 29, Dern has plenty of time to sharpen her game before she finds herself in the title conversation.