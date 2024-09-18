Where We Stand: Women's Flyweight Division | September 2024

It took 18 months and two more fights against Alexa Grasso, but Valentina Shevchenko finally got her belt back around her waist.

The division’s defining champion looked like her dominant best in the trilogy bout against Grasso, controlling the action and taking her opponent down at will. Although the series is technically tied at 1-1-1, it feels like the division is ready to move on for the time being, as several title contender-worthy athletes have distinguished themselves.

This is where we stand in the women’s flyweight division: