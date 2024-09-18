Where We Stand: Women's Flyweight Division | September 2024

Announcements
It took 18 months and two more fights against Alexa Grasso, but Valentina Shevchenko finally got her belt back around her waist.
The division’s defining champion looked like her dominant best in the trilogy bout against Grasso, controlling the action and taking her opponent down at will. Although the series is technically tied at 1-1-1, it feels like the division is ready to move on for the time being, as several title contender-worthy athletes have distinguished themselves.
This is where we stand in the women’s flyweight division:
Champion: Valentina Shevchenko
Last Fight: Unanimous Decision Win vs Alexa Grasso (9/14/2024)
Next fight: N/A
Outlook: “Bullet” left no doubt at UFC 306. She won nearly every round, navigated dangerous moments when Grasso threatened submissions, and generally looked like the same Shevchenko who collected seven title defenses during her first reign. Now, the two-time champion has a whole new crop of contenders eyeing her crown. The consensus is that Manon Fiorot is up next, as she weighed in as the back-up in Las Vegas, but the bout between Rose Namajunas and Erin Blanchfield — two women Fiorot beat — figures to play a significant factor, as well.
1) Alexa Grasso
Last Fight: Unanimous Decision Loss vs Valentina Shevchenko (9/14/2024)
Next fight: N/A
Outlook: Grasso could never get much offense going in her second title defense against Shevchenko. She looked a little flat and was unable to stuff Shevchenko’s myriad takedown attempts, and now, Mexico’s first female champion has some work to do. One could argue she only needs a solid Top 5 win to get back into the title conversation, but she might find herself behind the pack for now. The lead-up to Riyadh Season Noche UFC was taxing on Grasso, so while the bout was her first in a year, it would be more than understandable if she needed a few months away from the spotlight. When she returns, fights against Blanchfield, Namajunas and Maycee Barber all make plenty of sense.
Outlook: “The Beast” was in attendance at Sphere when Shevchenko regained her throne, and she also figures to be the next in line for a title shot. The 34-year-old Fiorot is perfect through seven trips to the Octagon since joining the roster in January 2021, and she should get her shot at gold next time out after besting Rose Namajunas and Erin Blanchfield over a six-month stretch.
3) Erin Blanchfield
Last Fight: Unanimous Decision Loss vs Manon Fiorot (3/30/2024)
Next fight: vs Rose Namajunas (11/2/2024)
Outlook: Blanchfield hit her first speed bump when Fiorot beat her in their Atlantic City main event, but the 25-year-old seems to only just be tapping into her vast potential. She opened her UFC account with six consecutive wins, including three submissions, and can put herself right back into the thick of the title conversation if she can beat former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas in Edmonton.
4) Maycee Barber
Last Fight: Unanimous Decision Loss vs Erin Blanchfield (8/26/2023)
Next fight: N/A
Outlook: “The Future” stretched her winning streak to six when she outhustled Katlyn Cerminara to a decision win at UFC 299, putting herself in the Top 5 and primed for a big-time matchup. She had a main event assignment booked against Namajunas before health problems forced her out of the matchup. For the time being, Barber is in recovery mode and waiting for her next opportunity, but the 26-year-old can make a big impact in the title picture the next time she makes the walk.
5) Rose Namajunas
Last Fight: Unanimous Decision Win vs Tracy Cortez (7/14/2024)
Next fight: vs Erin Blanchfield (11/2/2024)
Outlook: After stumbling out of the gates in her flyweight debut against Manon Fiorot, Namajunas proceeded to pick up two main event wins over Amanda Ribas and Tracy Cortez to gain some traction in the flyweight rankings. Now seated in the Top 5, “Thug Rose” could very well gain a shot at the flyweight title with a win over Blanchfield in November. Shevchenko mentioned her in her Octagon interview at UFC 306 as a potential next opponent should she handle business in Canada, so the Edmonton matchup is a crucial one.
In the Mix: Natalia Silva, Karine Silva
Outlook: The Brazilian up-and-comers made great strides into the rankings in 2024. Natalia Silva, 27, stretched her undefeated UFC run to six with 2024 wins over Viviane Araújo and Jéssica Andrade (in a Fight of the Night effort). The win over the former strawweight champion and flyweight title challenger gave good insight into Silva’s prospects as a title contender, and she could very well be two to three wins away from getting that shot at gold.
Meanwhile, Karine Silva, 30, is poised to make a similar leap if she can get past Araújo when the two lock horns in New York City. Silva, a Dana White’s Contender Series alumna, is perfect through four trips to the Octagon, most recently beating Ariane Lipski in Las Vegas.
