Where We Stand: Women's Bantamweight Division

Outlook: Aspen Ladd was on the fast track to a title shot when she took on Germaine de Randamie in Sacramento last July, but then she caught a straight-right that dropped her to the canvas just seconds into the first round and – though not without controversy – suffered her first professional loss. She bounced back impressively, though, scoring a third-round TKO over Yana Kunitskaya following a particularly charged message from her coach between rounds. Ladd started the round like she was shot out of a cannon and ended the fight 33 seconds into the final frame. It was an emphatic statement, and when she booked a fight with Julianna Pena in Columbus, it seemed like she was right back in the title picture. Before the card’s postponement, Pena pulled out of the bout due to an injury, so the matchup is expected to be rescheduled in the future. Through five ventures in the Octagon, all but one of Ladd’s four wins have come by TKO, and that knack for finishing fights certainly makes a potential matchup with Amanda Nunes an intriguing one.