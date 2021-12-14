Where We Stand: Women's Bantamweight Division | December 2021

Athletes
The greatest fighters always seem invincible until they’re suddenly not, and that’s what happened on December 11 when Julianna Peña submitted Amanda Nunes to earn the bantamweight title. The MMA world’s axis has now tilted, and the ramifications after one of the sport’s greatest upsets are now imminent. With that in mind, this is where we stand in the women’s bantamweight division:
Champion: Julianna Peña
(12-4, 3 KOs, 6 Submissions)
Last Fight: Submission Win vs Amanda Nunes (12/11/2021)
Next fight: N/A
Outlook: Julianna Peña: bantamweight champion. For all the doubts you could levy toward Peña in the buildup to her title shot, a lack of self-belief was not one of them. She believed she could pressure Nunes, wear down the double-champ and get the fight into her world on the ground. Turns out she was incredibly and specifically correct. She knows a rematch with Nunes is likely, and whether that happens immediately is unknown. Alternate matchups could include a rematch with current flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko, who submitted Peña nearly five years ago. Regardless, it’s Peña’s world right now.
1) Amanda Nunes
(21-5, 13 KOs, 4 Submissions)
Last Fight: Submission Loss vs Julianna Pena (12/11/2021)
Next fight: N/A
Outlook: Though gracious in defeat, the “Lioness” made it clear after the fight that she expects a rematch with Peña soon. Although the untouchable shine is a little weary now, Nunes can add another notch to her legacy if she can recapture the 135-pound title. It’s the only fight that makes sense for her and perhaps the proper shake-up she needed after sustaining such a high and clear level of dominance over the last few years. How she reacts and adjusts from her first loss in seven years is a fascinating storyline and one we’ll all be watching.
2) Holly Holm
(14-5, 8 KOs)
Last Fight: Unanimous Decision Win vs Irene Aldana (10/4/2020)
Next fight: N/A
Outlook: It’s been a while since we’ve seen Holm after she turned in a nice return to form against Irene Aldana. The emphatic win was her second in a row after dropping her title bid to Nunes in 2019. It seemed like she was setting herself up for a second run at the featherweight belt when she signed to fight Norma Dumont at 145 in October, but a knee injury forced her out of the matchup. That fight is still there for her, and Dumont’s performance in her fight against Aspen Ladd only bolstered the case for the fight. She might have some time to work, as well, especially if Nunes is hyper-focused on regaining champ-champ status.
3) Irene Aldana
(13-6, 7 KOs, 3 Submissions)
Last Fight: TKO Win vs Yana Kunitskaya (7/10/2021)
Next fight: N/A
Outlook: After dropping her first main event against Holm in October 2020, Aldana responded with a devastating knockout win over Yana Kunitskaya at UFC 264. Had Nunes defended her belt, Aldana had a pretty good case for the next title shot. Alas, she’ll have some waiting to do. Aldana was scheduled to fight Germaine de Randamie at UFC 268 before de Randamie pulled out of the fight, so it’s unknown if that fight is still in play. Aldana already holds a knockout win over Ketlen Vieira, so the only other Top 5 matchup available is against Aspen Ladd.
4) Aspen Ladd
(9-2, 6 KOs, 1 Submission)
Last Fight: Unanimous Decision Loss vs Norma Dumont (10/16/2021)
Next fight: N/A
Outlook: The last two years haven’t been kind to Aspen Ladd. After she knocked out Yana Kunitskaya in December 2019, she has gone from the cusp of title contention to quite far down the ladder. She was booked to fight Peña in March 2020, but Peña pulled out of the fight (and the card was subsequently cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic). A few months later, she was booked against Sara McMann before suffering a devastating knee injury that kept her out of competition for the year. Some more bad luck and mismanaged weight cuts scrapped bouts with Macy Chiasson, and she finally returned with a subpar performance against Norma Dumont. On the bright side for Ladd, she has plenty of options when it comes to matchups in the Top 10. She needs to remind everyone why she was such a fast riser in the division next time out.
5) Ketlen Vieira
(12-2, 2 KOs, 4 Submissions)
Last Fight: Unanimous Decision Win vs Miesha Tate (11/20/2021)
Next fight: N/A
Outlook: Vieira was in need of a signature win, and she got just that in a main event decision win over Miesha Tate in November. The Brazilian couldn’t afford to drop a third result in four fights (although some feel differently about the decision loss against Kunitskaya). Firmly in the Top 5, Vieira is positioned well to fight for a contender position in 2022. She could fight Ladd or Holm in a fight that would hold high stakes or even take on the winner of Raquel Pennington and Macy Chiasson after they fight at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus. “Fenômeno” is a dangerous force at 135, one who seems to be coming into her own after a bit of a skid.
In the Mix: Valentina Shevchenko, Miesha Tate, Macy Chiasson
Outlook: It’s funny how one result can shift the perspective on a division. Nunes was making her way through contenders with ease, and an old guard of contenders kept fending off any hopeful prospects, but with Peña holding the belt, options are starting to make themselves clear. The timing (and result) of Nunes’ rematch with Peña will determine a lot. Although she hasn’t made any noise about moving back up to bantamweight, Valentina Shevchenko could be enticed to chase a second belt, and she already holds a win over Peña. Miesha Tate and Macy Chiasson are on the outside looking in when it comes to the title picture, but a few strong wins in 2022 could put them in position to contend, as well. If anything, the impending Peña-Nunes rematch gives contenders more time to make their case for whatever happens in the aftermath of that fight.
