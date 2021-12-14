Where We Stand: Women's Bantamweight Division | December 2021

Outlook: The last two years haven’t been kind to Aspen Ladd. After she knocked out Yana Kunitskaya in December 2019, she has gone from the cusp of title contention to quite far down the ladder. She was booked to fight Peña in March 2020, but Peña pulled out of the fight (and the card was subsequently cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic). A few months later, she was booked against Sara McMann before suffering a devastating knee injury that kept her out of competition for the year. Some more bad luck and mismanaged weight cuts scrapped bouts with Macy Chiasson, and she finally returned with a subpar performance against Norma Dumont. On the bright side for Ladd, she has plenty of options when it comes to matchups in the Top 10. She needs to remind everyone why she was such a fast riser in the division next time out.

5) Ketlen Vieira

(12-2, 2 KOs, 4 Submissions)

Last Fight: Unanimous Decision Win vs Miesha Tate (11/20/2021)

Next fight: N/A