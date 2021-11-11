Where We Stand: Welterweight Divison | November 2021

Outlook: “The Silent Assassin” stamped “contender” on his name with a second-straight first-round submission against Michael Chiesa at UFC 265. The win was his 10th in his last 11 fights. Flat out, Luque is one of the most entertaining fighters on the roster. He needed judges in just one of his 14 UFC victories, and he is incredibly durable. Luque has never been finished in the Octagon, and his combination of technical sharpness on the feet and the mat makes him an undeniable problem for anyone in the Top 5. He might need one more victory to have a legit campaign for a title shot, but other than Burns, his options are wide open. His two losses are to Leon Edwards and Stephen Thompson, and a rematch against either is of high interest. He has teased a matchup with Nate Diaz, which everyone would watch with glee. Either way, Luque’s time has been coming, and it seems like he is on the cusp of a shot at his ultimate goal.

5) Stephen Thompson

Last Fight: Unanimous Decision Loss vs Gilbert Burns (7/11/2021)

Next fight: vs Belal Muhammad (12/18/2021)